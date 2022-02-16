Fresh baked bread gives provides distinct tastes

Is there anything better than freshly-baked bread? Besides, well, freshly baked sheet cake? Or freshly-baked cheesecake? Or... Okay, you get the picture: We just really love carbs around here. And no, it doesn't matter so much what form they come in. But there is something particularly special about a good old-fashioned loaf of bread, especially when it's Ree Drummond's The Bread (yep, that's the name) slathered with creamy, melty butter and flaky salt. 😍 Mmm. We can smell it already.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO