This pantry-friendly mushroom, white bean and rice skillet is all about umami

Once upon a time, in the late 20th century, the only mushroom you could find in a U.S. supermarket was the diminutive button mushroom. After that, portobellos arrived in both macro and micro form, and then shiitakes crept in. But by the time the 2000s came around, there was a clear shift: The gourmet mushroom-growing business began to boom as technology to cultivate them evolved and demand grew. Fresh oyster mushrooms (species of Pleurotus), previously a wild-only edible fungus, are now within a curious cook's reach. They are delicious, nutritious, and readily available at major grocery chains as well as at farmers' markets. Their smooth clusters look unusual, and their texture is unfamiliar. How are oyster mushrooms cultivated, and what is the best way to use them? What parts of them do you eat, and do they have any health benefits? All good questions, with fascinating answers. Oyster mushrooms are magical (but...not in that way).

