Business

Do Good Foods Names New Head of Sales

By Lynn Petrak
progressivegrocer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo Good Foods has named a new chief sales officer. Thomas McQuillan is joining the “climate forward” company as it seeks to broaden the use of its closed-loop system that upcycles surplus, post-donation grocery food into nutritious animal feed. McQuillan comes to Do Good Foods from his...

