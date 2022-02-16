ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to speak at BYU coaching clinic

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

PROVO, Utah — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will go back to his alma mater as a keynote speaker as part of a coaching clinic.

Brigham Young University head coach Kalani Sitake will host high school football coaches on campus for the Kalani Classic Golf Tournament on March 23 and a student athlete building clinic on March 24.

Reid played tackle at BYU from 1978 to 1980 and upon graduation, spent a year at the program as a graduate assistant.

“Big Red” boasts a 252-151-1 record in the NFL and is the only head coach in league history to win 100 games with two different franchises.

Patrick Mahomes’ darling Valentine note to daughter

The Super Bowl LIV winning coach has had several assistants go on to be head coaches as part of his extensive coaching tree, including:

  • John Harbaugh – Baltimore Ravens
  • Ron Rivera – Washington Commanders
  • Doug Pederson – Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Sean McDermott – Buffalo Bills

Reid helped lead the Chiefs to six consecutive AFC West championships, four consecutive AFC Championships, and two consecutive Super Bowl appearances in 2019 and 2020, winning the former.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

