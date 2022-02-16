ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Shop The Awe-Inspiring Styles From Super Bowl LVI's Halftime Performance Featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, More — Get The Looks For Less

By Rebecca Friedman
Ok Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. The jaw-dropping performances of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige...

okmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AOL Corp

How Rich is Mary J. Blige?

Mary J. Blige, 51, is an American singer, songwriter, actress and producer who is regarded as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.” Blige most recently lent her unique blend of R&B, rock, blues and gospel sound to the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. How Rich is Kendrick Lamar?. Find:...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Blige
Hello Magazine

Snoop Dogg's luxury mega-mansion he bought for a bargain

Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Snoop Dogg lives in a luxury mega-mansion in Diamond Bar, California – but the rapper is so secretive about his property, he's never offered fans a glimpse inside. What we do know about the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show performer's abode is that he...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
Mashed

Martha Stewart Jokes About Her And Snoop Dogg's Lighter Use In BIC Ad

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are a powerful duo. The pair's chemistry was apparent from the jump when Snoop first met Martha as a guest on her eponymous show in 2008. Since then, they've collaborated many times, most notably as roasters on "The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber" in 2015 and for their series, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," which premiered in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Claims Late Brother Michael Jackson Would Call Her ‘Pig’ and ‘Cow’ Amid Body Image Issues: It ‘Would Hurt’

Dealing with the past. Janet Jackson addressed the major highs and lows throughout her life in Lifetime’s Janet — and that includes her weight struggles over the years. “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” Jackson, 55, shared in Part 2 of the new A&E documentary, which premiered on Saturday, January 29. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#G Style Usa Men#French
Billboard

Tyler Perry Pays Hilarious Tribute to Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl Halftime Look in ‘Madea’ Promo

Tyler Perry had some fun with Mary J. Blige‘s fiery Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show performance on Wednesday (Feb. 16) while promoting this upcoming Netflix movie A Madea Homecoming. The writer-director-actor never shies away from going all-in with the character who has been at the center of nearly a dozen Madea films. And he did it again in his latest post, in which he digitally inserted Madea’s face onto Blige’s body and into her bling-y halftime outfit with hilarious results.
NFL
StyleCaster

Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days? We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
NFL
Popculture

Mary J. Blige Reveals She Had to Go on Tour to Pay for Her Divorce

Mary J. Blige has had a big week, from dropping her 15th studio album to performing alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg during the Super Bowl halftime show. Now, Blige is opening up and speaking candidly about her personal and professional lives colliding, revealing that she had to go on tour in order to pay for her divorce. Yahoo reports that the iconic singer detailed the origins of her new song "Rent Money," which is on the new record, Good Morning Gorgeous.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
hotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige Dismisses Super Bowl Halftime Haters: "That's A Small Conversation"

It has gone down in Super Bowl history as one of the most celebrated halftime performances to date, but not everyone was excited about seeing Hip Hop & R&B take to the stage. Over the weekend, history was made when Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige came together to celebrate all things West Coast. The ode to Compton continues to trend across the internet, but the praise came with complaints from people who weren't impressed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Mary J. Blige Through the Years: See Her Evolution in Photos

Call the radio, because we just can't be without Mary J. Blige. Aptly known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, she's maintained a flourishing career as a singer, songwriter, actress, producer and entrepreneur for nearly 30 years. And thankfully, she shows no signs of stopping any time soon. 2022 is...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy