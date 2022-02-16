ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

53% of customers say brands aren’t meeting their experience expectations

The Drum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrands are failing to deliver great customer experiences, with two-thirds of consumers in the UK reporting to have no memory of when they were last impressed by a brand,...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

Omnigo software introduces a superior online experience for customers

DALLAS, TX -- Omnigo Software, a leading provider of public safety, incident reporting, and security management software solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their new website. Omnigo’s mission has long focused on enhancing the safety of the entire community. With this new website, customers can now easily discover...
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Retail Trends 2022: In Search Of The Ultimate Customer Experience

The retail industry is on a never-ending quest to get the right products to consumers when, where, and how they want. Yes, the pandemic has turbo-charged digitalization, but e-commerce is no longer a differentiator. To attract and keep delighting more customers, retail leaders are delivering fun, convenient, digital and in-person experiences, while baking in sustainable business practices. Oh, and they’re keeping employees happy too, because knowledgeable, engaged workers are a crucial part of the customer experience (CX). These are among the major trends experts see for the retail industry entering 2022.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Experience#Uk#Cx
Forbes

Five Trends To Consider In Customer Experience Technology In 2022

Martin Taylor is the Deputy CEO and Co-Founder of Content Guru. Customer experience is more important than ever. In the face of the pandemic, organizations have continued to adapt to the challenges posed by a society in which customer service levels determine brand loyalty. In fact, study results show that 87% of leaders tagged customer experience as the top growth engine of their companies.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
TechCrunch

Are lifelike digital humans the future of customer experience?

The funding was led by new investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with additional participation from Cleveland Avenue, Liberty City Ventures and Solasta Ventures. Existing investors Temasek, Salesforce Ventures and Horizons Ventures also participated in the round. While Soul Machines does envision its tech will be used for entertainment purposes, it’s...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Boosting empathetic experiences for customers with AI

The way we interact with brands has come firmly into focus over the past 20 months. As a result of the pandemic, consumer expectations have shifted enormously, which has resulted in many consumers becoming digitally fluent or having at least tried a digital-first service. This shift to digital services has meant that consumers now expect organizations to be available when and where they need support as a bare minimum. Alongside this, customers expect their issues to be met with empathy when they reach out, with our research revealing that over two thirds of UK consumers (69 percent) believe it is important for brands to act with empathy.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Trucking 101: Reality doesn’t always meet expectations

Commercial trucking, like any job, has its ups and downs. The road is smooth for the most part, but it can become bumpy at times and turn unexpectedly. That said, the industry is known for its welcoming atmosphere, attracting drivers of diverse backgrounds. What’s more, pay has been increasing along with other benefits, making commercial drivers some of the best-paid individuals outside of the office.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy