53% of customers say brands aren’t meeting their experience expectations

The retail industry is on a never-ending quest to get the right products to consumers when, where, and how they want. Yes, the pandemic has turbo-charged digitalization, but e-commerce is no longer a differentiator. To attract and keep delighting more customers, retail leaders are delivering fun, convenient, digital and in-person experiences, while baking in sustainable business practices. Oh, and they’re keeping employees happy too, because knowledgeable, engaged workers are a crucial part of the customer experience (CX). These are among the major trends experts see for the retail industry entering 2022.
