Tee Tee’s issues with Sam Wright have caused division in her family. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis is no stranger to drama and feuds on the show. In fact, she’s currently not on the best terms with Egypt Criss, Sam Wright, and Pepa. Since she’s actually related to Egypt and Pepa, these fallouts have affected Tee Tee the most. In fact, she was very close to Egypt until she started a romantic relationship with Sam. In Tee Tee’s opinion, Sam didn’t seem all that genuine. She suspected that Sam was just using Egypt to advance his own music career. The more Tee Tee continued to try to warn Egypt about Sam, the further apart they drifted. Now they don’t even speak. Both women didn’t even feel comfortable inviting each other to their weddings.

