ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

How new COVID-19 variants emerge: Natural selection and the evolution of SARS-CoV-2

By Michael Clarke, Adjunct Professor, Interfacluty Program in Public Health, Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Western University, Western University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obnEb_0eGEpUtk00
New variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, arise through mutations when the virus replicates in an infected host's cells. (NIAID, cropped from original)

Nature is analogue. It is not a binary system. In the living world there are no explicit switches that discreetly turn systems on or off. Rather, nature adjusts systems through analogue dials, like an old radio — gradually changing variables to achieve balance and equilibrium to ensure that life is sustainable and carries on.

Evolution proceeds in this way, with new life forms appearing and some disappearing over millennia — or, in the case of microbial pathogens (viruses, bacteria and parasites) over days or weeks.

Evolutionary change results from two opposing forces : Positive selection reproduces beneficial genetic variations that enable the virus to survive, while negative selection pressure hinders the virus’s survival and ability to reproduce.

Evolution can be studied at the molecular level. For many years , my research was focused on the African trypanosome , the parasite responsible for African sleeping sickness .

Antigenic variation

Trypanosomes live in the bloodstream of its mammalian hosts (including humans) and early observations of their numbers showed a consistent wave-like pattern of increases followed by declining numbers and then, after a week or so, rising numbers again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROn2l_0eGEpUtk00
Growth Curve of African trypanosomiasis in an Infected Human. Ross, R., & Thomson, D. (1910). A Case of Sleeping Sickness showing Regular Periodical Increase of the Parasites Disclosed. Br Med J, 1(2582), 1544-1545. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.1.2 , CC BY-NC

Trypanosomes are vulnerable to the antibodies produced by their host’s immune system, which bind to the parasite and eliminate it. This immune response causes the trypanosome numbers to drop, as illustrated by the low points of the wave pattern. But before the trypanosomes disappear entirely, their numbers rise again and the wave repeats.

This intriguing growth pattern generated much interest and research in my laboratory and, ultimately, we learned that the parasite can alter its molecular identity to evade the host’s antibodies before it is completely eliminated. This means that the population of trypanosomes responsible for each of the wave peaks is a variant distinct from all the others. Antibodies directed against one variant have no effect on subsequent variants , so the wave pattern continues.

The trypanosome’s very successful strategy evolved to help it survive in the face of constant negative selection pressure from antibodies . This mechanism that helps a parasite or pathogen evade the host’s immune system is called antigenic variation.

COVID-19’s waves are similar to sleeping sickness

I am reminded of the growth curve of trypanosomes when looking at the pattern of Canadian case counts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zz4wt_0eGEpUtk00
Case counts of COVID-19 in Canada since Jan. 25, 2020. (N. Little. COVID-19 Tracker Canada (2020)) , CC BY

The peaks in cases reflect the arrival of new variants, the most recent of which is omicron, the variant now circulating most widely globally .

The strategy used by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is similar to the trypanosome’s, although the mechanism for generating novel variants is quite different. For the virus, new variants arise by mutation in genes that encode the so-called “spike protein ,” the part of the virus that enables it to enter cells and infect people.

Mutations arise due to “errors” that occur when the virus is replicating itself in the cells of the host’s respiratory system. Because the virus has a mechanism that can attempt to repair the “errors ,” SARS-CoV-2 evolves more slowly than the trypanosome. It evolves more slowly because the virus has a mechanism that can try to repair the “errors. ” However, this repair process is not perfect, and some mutations get retained.

If mutations result in a spike protein distinct from any other variant preceding it, we will see a new variant appearing . The omicron variant is particularly interesting (and somewhat ominous) because of its high number of mutations, not only in the spike protein but in other viral genes as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BX1TI_0eGEpUtk00
The red projections seen on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are spike proteins, which enable the virus to attach to and infect host cells, and then replicate. (NIAID) , CC BY

By employing this strategy of antigenic variation, the survival of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is assured. So, the appearance of new variants is due to mutations that represent the positive selection force: genetic variations that help the organism get reproduced.

The decline of case numbers during a pandemic is due to negative selection forces. These include effective public health interventions that limit the spread from one person to the next (such as masks), as well as the hosts’ immune response (antibodies) resulting from either infection, vaccination or both.

An infected person will, over time, generate antibodies against the virus and begin to eliminate that variant, like in the trypanosome case. But because SARS-CoV-2 mutations occur slowly, the virus needs to find a new, non-immune person to carry on. In order to find new non-immune hosts, the virus induces symptoms that help it to spread: the coughing and sneezing that enable it to jump from one person to the next via droplets.

Antibodies and illness

Given the capacity of SARS-CoV-2 to mutate, there are certainly new variants arising continuously. However, if medical and public health interventions are successful in reducing transmission between infected and uninfected/unvaccinated people, it is quite possible that the virus will evolve to generate a less virulent variant that could establish itself as an endemic infection producing mild symptoms .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Qvff_0eGEpUtk00
Transmission electron micrograph of alpha variant SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. (NIAID) , CC BY

When people infected with a pathogenic microbe experience symptoms of illness, those symptoms often serve a purpose: they can contribute to either the microbe’s survival or the survival of the infected host. A classic case is diarrhea resulting from infection with cholera or from amoebic dysentery . Both infections produce life-threatening diarrhea, but the symptom serves different purposes in each disease.

In the case of cholera, this symptom serves the microbe because it enables the bacteria to exit the host’s body and, in places with poor sanitation, contaminate the water supply and transmit to new hosts. In the case of amoebic dysentery, the symptom is a result of the host’s body attempting to rid itself of the infection.

Clinicians must be able to distinguish between these two scenarios in the management of infectious diseases in order to avoid contributing to the problem rather than solving it. In the case of COVID-19, clinical symptoms like sneezing and coughing that enable the virus to spread through the air are positively selecting variants that help the virus spread to new, susceptible individuals (such as unvaccinated people).

That means measures like masking, social distancing and vaccination can impede spread by helping to prevent aerosol transmission.

Continued efforts to achieve a fully vaccinated population are crucial. The unvaccinated and the uninfected are ideal hosts for SARS-CoV-2, and ideal for generating new variants due to the absence of negative selection by antibodies, which makes it easier for the virus to replicate and produce new mutations.

Although nature may move slowly in an analogue manner, humans can flip binary switches and we can act now to ensure global vaccine equity . Ensuring global vaccine coverage is not only imperative from an evolutionary perspective but is clearly the ethical option as well .

Michael Clarke does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Most people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination have T cell immune responses against Omicron variant: study

When an individual is infected with the COVID-19–causing virus SARS-CoV-2, the immune system is called into action to produce antibodies and T cells that target viral proteins and clear the infection. It has become clear that the recent Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 can unfortunately escape antibody responses even in many people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19; however, new research published in Cell and led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) indicates that T cell responses are still robust against the variant in most individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination, thereby providing protection against severe disease.
CHELSEA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Sars#Covid#Natural Selection#Niaid#African#An Infected Human
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
womenworking.com

Scientists Reveal Possible Early Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is now responsible for 3 percent of all cancers and 7 percent of cancer deaths, and has a relative five-year survival rate when diagnosed early. Often, pancreatic cancer doesn’t cause symptoms until after it has spread to other organs. Despite pancreatic cancer being relatively uncommon, there are...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
DURHAM, NH
nationalgeographic.com

A ‘stealth’ Omicron subvariant is now spreading, worrying experts

Cases of the Omicron variant are on the decline in U.S. and worldwide—but a different version of Omicron is now gaining traction. This so-called stealth variant, officially known as BA.2, is armed with even higher transmission potential, and possibly a greater ability to evade the immune response, than the original Omicron, leading experts to fear it could further prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brain’s ability to clear Alzheimer’s protein ‘linked to body’s 24-hour clock’

The brain’s ability to clear a protein closely linked to Alzheimer’s disease is linked to the body’s 24-hour clock, a new study suggests.The findings provide a potential explanation for the association between Alzheimer’s disease and disruptions to a person’s sleep cycle.Research suggests a healthy sleep pattern might be important to ease some symptoms of the disease.And according to the experts, the new study highlights the importance of good sleep in preventing a protein – known as Amyloid-Beta 42 (AB42) – from forming clumps in the brain, and opens a path to potential therapies for Alzheimer’s.Circadian regulation of immune cells plays...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Constant tinnitus is linked to altered brain activity

There has to date been no reliable objective method of diagnosing tinnitus. Researchers from Karolinska Institutet now show that brainstem audiometry can be used to measure changes in the brain in people with constant tinnitus. The study has been published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. Tinnitus is currently not...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Washington Examiner

CDC under pressure to work natural immunity into COVID-19 guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is under increased pressure from epidemiologists to acknowledge mounting evidence regarding the immune-boosting power of recovery from prior COVID-19 infection. Evidence that recovery from COVID-19 elicits a long-lasting antibody response has mounted over the past two years. Still, the CDC has not recognized...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Long COVID could be linked to the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on the vagus nerve

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23–26 April) suggests that many of the symptoms connected to post-COVID syndrome (PCC, also known as long COVID) could be linked to the effect of the virus on the vagus nerve—one of the most important multi-functional nerves in the body. The study is by Dr. Gemma Lladós and Dr. Lourdes Mateu, University Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, Badalona, Spain, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Futurity

Are dead bacteria behind long-term Lyme disease symptoms?

Researchers have discovered that remnants of B. burgdorferi, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, may contribute to inflammation in both the central and peripheral nervous systems. These remnants are significantly more inflammatory than live, intact bacteria, the researchers report. The results appear in Scientific Reports. Even after antibiotic treatment, some...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy