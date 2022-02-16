ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

‘You’ve got three days left’: Tyson Fury issues contract warning to ‘sucker’ Dillian Whyte

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33etqB_0eGEpS8I00

Tyson Fury has suggested that Dillian Whyte is yet to sign a contract for the pair’s expected heavyweight title fight this spring, hitting out at his fellow Briton for being a “b***h”.

Fury has been ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight title against mandatory challenger and interim champion Whyte, with an April date at a UK venue rumoured for the potential bout.

Fury, 33, said last week that Whyte was yet to sign a contract for the fight , and the “Gypsy King” doubled down on the claim on Thursday.

In a video posted on his Twitter page, Fury filmed himself running in preparation for the bout while saying: “Dillian Whyte, you little sucker, you’ve got three days left, b***h.

“Sign the contract, p***y!”

At a press conference around his new energy drink Furocity, Fury told The Independent last Friday : “[Whyte] just needs to knock me out, pretty easy. Get stuck in, fire big right hands and left hooks and hope one lands and KOs me.

“Other than that, he’s in trouble. Get stuck in, put your best foot forward and windmill away until one lands. Then try to keep me on that canvas, which has been proven to be hard over the years.

“Like I’ve always said, bring your six-inch nails and nail me to that canvas. Other than that, I’m getting up and I’m coming for your a**.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Khabib warns Francis Ngannou over potential Tyson Fury fight

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has warned current star Francis Ngannou that nobody is capable of touching Tyson Fury, as rumours persist over a crossover match between the two combat sport icons.Fury retained his heavyweight crown in boxing with victory over Deontay Wilder last year and is set to defend his title against Dillian Whyte.But Khabib doesn’t consider that Fury has any contender even close to his level at this point, with Ukrainian challenger and IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight title-holder Oleksandr Usyk the only one who might be capable of giving the Gypsy King a run for his money.Usyk...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Kell Brook stops Amir Khan in sixth round to finally settle rivalry in brutal grudge match

As difficult as it is to imagine, there really were years in which it seemed it was only a matter of time until Amir Khan and Kell Brook settled their rivalry.On this Saturday night in Manchester, with those years having melted into nearly two decades, the only thing difficult to imagine was that either man would make it through all 12 rounds.In that sense, once the first bell rang, it really was just a matter of time until Khan and Brook settled their rivalry – at long, long last.If it weren’t for the near-deafening deluge of noise pouring in from...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Khan vs Brook LIVE: Latest updates and reaction to fight tonight

There has been a lot of talking and more than a decade of waiting, but finally Amir Khan and Kell Brook will settle their rivalry in the ring this evening as the British pair go head-to-head in a main-event bout at the AO Arena in Manchester.The former champions have known each other since their teenage days, even before Khan announced himself to the world as Team GB’s youngest ever boxing medalist at the 2004 Olympics. The Bolton-born fighter and rival Brook, representing Sheffield, both went on to win world titles, with Khan also competing in major fights in the...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Chris Eubank Jr offers weight concession to secure Kell Brook grudge fight

Chris Eubank Jr has made the first move to strike a deal to fight Kell Brook next in an British grudge match.The middleweight contender opened up on his dislike towards the Sheffield man after his victory over Amir Khan after a sixth-round stoppage.And after Brook stepped in to fight Gennadiy Golovkin in 2016 after months of negotiations between the Kazakh’s team and Eubank Jr, a bitterness has lingered between the pair.And now Eubank Jr has talked up fighting Brook next after his own win over Liam Williams.“I don’t see why I should come down, he fought Golovkin at 160 pounds,”...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Tyson Fury
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury says Dillian Whyte wants money to attend press conference

By Jim Calfa: Tyson Fury says he just found out that Dillian Whyte wants to be paid to attend their kickoff press conference to announce their April 23rd fight. Not surprisingly, Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) is disgusted at the thought of his WBC mandatory Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) needing to be paid to attend their first press conference to help promote a fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Brilliant Kell Brook beats bitter rival Amir Khan with sixth-round stoppage

Kell Brook channelled years of frustration into one of the most polished performances of his career as he stopped bitter rival Amir Khan inside six rounds at Manchester’s AO Arena.Brook has courted a showdown against an opponent he has come to despise for several years only to be constantly rebuffed, but after being given an opportunity here, he grasped it with both hands in this 149lb catchweight bout.The Yorkshireman shrugged off being vociferously jeered to the ring by a crowd largely in support of Bolton-born and raised Khan and repeatedly left his foe on rubbery legs with countless punishing shots...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#Sucker#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#The Independent
The Independent

Natasha Jonas wins world title with clinical victory over Chris Namus

Natasha Jonas realised her dream of becoming world champion at the third attempt as she captured the vacant WBO female super-welterweight title with a clinical second-round stoppage of Chris Namus.Jonas, who came up agonisingly short in a draw against Terri Harper 18 months ago and lost a narrow decision to Katie Taylor last May, was jumping up three weight classes to take on former 154lb titlist Namus in Manchester.If there were any worries at how Jonas would handle a leap into the unknown they were soon banished as she put down her Uruguayan opponent twice before referee Howard Foster stopped...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Dillian Whyte will be silly not to take Fury fight says Gareth Davies

By Barry Holbrook: Dillian Whyte has until Saturday, February 19th, to sign his contract and send it into Tyson Fury’s team if he wants to face him next on April 23rd. Fury’s promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren have made it clear that if Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) doesn’t sign his contract by February 19th, they’re moving on.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Kell Brook explains why he changed gloves in ring moments before Amir Khan fight

Kell Brook has opened up on why he was forced to change his gloves in the ring before his stoppage win over Amir Khan.Brook put on a vicious display to punish Khan over six rounds before the referee stepped in to save the Bolton fighter.The bitter rivalry has been simmering for more than a decade and took one final twist before the first bell when Brook was seen changing his gloves inside the Manchester ring.Brook has revealed how Khan’s team made a threat to him over his purse for the fight if he refused to swap out his gloves, while...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

511K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy