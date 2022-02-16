ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former police officer denies sexually assaulting woman

By Sam Russell
The Independent
 3 days ago

A former police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman who he is said to have met on a dating app.

Benjamin Mace, previously of Cambridgeshire Police , wore a suit as he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough , indicated a plea of not guilty to the single charge of sexual assault.

Mace, who has since resigned from the force, is accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while Mace was off-duty.

He was bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on March 16.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

