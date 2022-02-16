ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland, Wales to offer COVID vaccine to all children 5-11

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

Scotland 's government confirmed Wednesday that it will offer a coronavirus vaccine to all 5 to 11-year-old children, and Wales is doing the same after accepting draft advice from scientists.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said officials have taken advice from the U.K.'s vaccination advisory committee, although the committee's recommendation hasn't been officially published yet. Sturgeon's statement came a day after Wales announced a similar plan to immunize younger children against COVID-19.

Sturgeon said officials have begun talking to health authorities about the best way of delivering the vaccines to children.

Scotland and Wales are so far the only two parts of the U.K. that have said they will offer vaccines to the entire 5 to 11 age group. England and Northern Ireland currently offer shots to children under 11 who have medical conditions that mean they are at serious risk of complications from the coronavirus.

Around 85% of the over-12 population in the U.K. has been fully vaccinated, but the country has lagged behind the United States and European countries such as France and Italy in vaccinating children.

New coronavirus infections have fallen in many parts of the U.K., although the number of cases by age group remained the highest among schoolchildren. The official statistics agency reported Wednesday that around 1 in 13 or 7.6% of children ages 2 to 11 were likely to have had COVID-19 last week.

The four parts of the U.K. have moved at differing paces in administering vaccines and imposing coronavirus restrictions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline his government’s long-term strategy for “living with COVID” on Feb. 21.

Johnson said last week that all remaining domestic restrictions in England, including the legal requirement for infected individuals to self-isolate, could be lifted within weeks.

England has already scrapped most restrictive measures, such as mandatory face masks and vaccine passports for entering nightclubs and large events. Northern Ireland has lifted all legal restrictions.

Scotland has taken a more cautious approach. Face coverings still are required in indoor public spaces, and nightclubs check vaccine passports.

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

UK weather: Heavy snow falls hours after Storm Eunice batters country

A heavy blanket of snow has fallen in parts of northern England and Scotland in the aftermath of fatal destruction caused by Storm Eunice.The Met Office had put a yellow warning in place for snow in areas including Greater Manchester, Isle of Man, Lancashire, Staffordshire, and Yorkshire from 11am until 3pm on Saturday.Up to eight inches of snow will have fallen in some areas, according to weather mappers WX Charts, after Storm Eunice caused severe damage across the UK and Ireland on Friday – less than 48 hours after Storm Dudley took hold.In Lancashire, people on the Big...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Second Covid booster jab expected to be offered to UK’s most vulnerable

The offer of a second Covid booster jab for the most vulnerable groups in the UK is expected to be made in the coming weeks, The Independent understands. A decision has already been reached by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), but the full details of its recommendation have yet to be passed to ministers, according to a Whitehall source.Since the end of last year, the JCVI has been reviewing the “timing and value” of a second booster jab for the UK’s immunocompromised people, amid mounting evidence that suggests protection from a first booster wanes in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Storm Eunice batters Europe killing at least eight people

Storm Eunice has been referred to as the UK’s worst storm in 30 years, as wind speeds reached highs over 190 k/ph yesterday.Currently, it is Britain’s strongest ever recorded wind, with tragedy striking across the country.The storm has injured many, and even taken lives, with fatalities confirmed in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, so far totalling up to eight, with the number expected to increase.Eunice caused transport across the country to come to a halt, but things are back up and running today.Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More How do storms and hurricanes get their names?UK weather – live: Storm Eunice sparks Cobra meeting, London red alertTravel news - live: Trains and flights cancelled, bridges closed
ENVIRONMENT
BEIJING SNAPSHOT: 'Close door' — so much more than a button

It’s only a button. Or is it? You’re fenced off from the people and places that make Beijing, well, Beijing. You're cut off from much of the world by the Great Firewall. You're swabbed and sterilized daily as part of a “zero COVID” policy. Or you're the recipient of a too-enthusiastic pat-down each morning and a cheery, computer-generated thank you every time a scanner records your movements from room to room. In a world like this, the slightest bit of agency matters.At an Olympics in a pandemic run by an authoritarian state in a fashion only this authoritarian state...
BEAUTY & FASHION
More gale-force winds forecast as Storm Eunice clean-up continues

Strong winds of up to 70mph are set to sweep the UK in the coming days, disrupting travel, power supplies and Storm Eunice recovery efforts, forecasters have warnedThe Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind covering most of the UK on Sunday and Monday, after northern England faced blizzard-like conditions on Saturday afternoon.Meanwhile, thousands of homes are still without power after Eunice hit parts of the UK on Friday, and insurers said clean-up costs could rise above £300 million.At the height of the storm, the roof of the O2 Arena in London was damaged – causing rapper Dave’s upcoming...
ENVIRONMENT
Beijing’s Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment

BEIJING (AP) — A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed. The end of the Olympic line for the world’s most renowned snowboarder. All inside an anti-COVID “closed loop” enforced by China’s authoritarian government.
SPORTS
Canada's protests settle down, but could echo in politics

Most of the streets around the Canadian Parliament are quiet now. The Ottawa protesters who vowed never to give up are largely gone, chased away by policemen in riot gear. The relentless blare of truckers’ horns has gone silent. But the trucker protest, which grew until it closed a handful of Canada-U.S. border posts and shut down key parts of the capital city for weeks, could echo for years in Canadian politics and perhaps south of the border. The protest, which was first aimed at a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers but also encompassed fury over the range...
PROTESTS
