A complete guide to every version of Wordle you can play, from Nerdle to Quordle to Octordle (!)

The Wordle explosion has reached a saturation point.

P-O-I-N-T. That can be a Wordle world. See? Even my brain is seeing the world in Wordle.

Anyway, what’s ended up happening is we’ve seen imitations and knockoffs and plays on the Wordle format, with everything from geography to hockey and college football names covered. So this is a guide to all the ones we could find and play — I happen to play about five of these a day, but there are now a bunch of versions that could keep you busy for a while.

Away we go, with a breakdown of each Wordle-like game:

1

Wordle

The OG. Accept no imitations. Now owned by the New York Times.

2

Wordle Archive

Want to play every Wordle ever without waiting? Here you go.

4

Quordle

Wordle, but you have to guess FOUR at once.

5

Octordle

Wordle, but it’s EIGHT WORDS AT ONCE and now I’m tired.

8

CFBordle

The same, but with college football names.

9

Worldle

This is quirky: You get a picture of a country outline and have to guess where it is. The wrong answers will direct you to how close you are to that country and what direction to guess next.

11

Lordle of the Rings

My precious.

14

Crosswordle

Wordle, but crossword style.

19

Star Wordle

Wordle, but with Star Wars terms.