ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

A complete guide to every version of Wordle you can play, from Nerdle to Quordle to Octordle (!)

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0eGEokgB00

The Wordle explosion has reached a saturation point.

P-O-I-N-T. That can be a Wordle world. See? Even my brain is seeing the world in Wordle.

Anyway, what’s ended up happening is we’ve seen imitations and knockoffs and plays on the Wordle format, with everything from geography to hockey and college football names covered. So this is a guide to all the ones we could find and play — I happen to play about five of these a day, but there are now a bunch of versions that could keep you busy for a while.

Away we go, with a breakdown of each Wordle-like game:

1

Wordle

The OG. Accept no imitations. Now owned by the New York Times.

2

Wordle Archive

Want to play every Wordle ever without waiting? Here you go.

4

Quordle

Wordle, but you have to guess FOUR at once.

5

Octordle

Wordle, but it’s EIGHT WORDS AT ONCE and now I’m tired.

8

CFBordle

The same, but with college football names.

9

Worldle

This is quirky: You get a picture of a country outline and have to guess where it is. The wrong answers will direct you to how close you are to that country and what direction to guess next.

11

Lordle of the Rings

My precious.

14

Crosswordle

Wordle, but crossword style.

19

Star Wordle

Wordle, but with Star Wars terms.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Wordle Can Now be Played on Game Boy and Analogue Pocket

Over the last month, Wordle has taken over the world, allowing players to stretch their creative muscles on PC and mobile devices. Following the game's purchase by The New York Times, it seems unlikely that an official version of Wordle will by playable on any other device, but a "clone" of the game is now available on Game Boy and the Analogue Pocket! This version of Wordle was created by YouTuber StackSmashing, and the ROM is available for free on GitHub. The game has the same basic premise as the mobile version, but players can play an unlimited number of words per day.
VIDEO GAMES
HollywoodLife

Shailene Woodley Felt ‘Taken For Granted’ By Aaron Rodgers & His ‘Main Focus’ NFL Career

A source is revealing to us EXCLUSIVELY how Shailene Woodley truly felt during her relationship with Aaron Rodgers and what lead to their ultimate split. Since Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers announced their breaking off their engagement after less than two years together, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY revealed what ultimately lead to that decision. “This year with all the drama that Aaron put on the Green Bay Packers with trade demands and just being difficult with management really put Aaron’s focus on making it right. He wanted to get to and win the Super Bowl, he wanted to be the league’s MVP and that made his main focus his career,” the source revealed.
NFL
makeuseof.com

What Is Quordle? How to Play This Tricky Wordle Clone

Flappy Bird, 2048, and now Wordle. Whenever a basic game gets popular, a series of clones is sure to follow downstream. We’ve had Wordle Unlimited, a clone that bypasses the one-per-day social aspect of the original. There’s Worldle, a geography-themed spin-off. And don’t forget to check out Star Wordle if you know your JABBA from your VADER.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#You Can Play#Mascots#Saturation Point#Geography#The New York Times#Octordle Wordle
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL creating 'bubble' setting for combine next month

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the operations of the NFL. The league communicated information to NFL draft prospects who were invited to the NFL combine next month about protocols they will need to follow. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero acquired a copy of the communication. The combine will be...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Virginia vs. Miami, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Virginia Cavaliers will meet the Miami Hurricanes in college basketball action on Saturday night from the Watsco Center. Virginia will look to get back to their winning ways after their four-game winning streak was snapped by Virginia Tech in their last game. Meanwhile, Miami has won three straight and will look for another win to give them their 20th of the season tonight.
MIAMI, FL
WGNO

LSU Softball falls to Michigan, 6-1

CLEARWATER, FL. – The No. 21/22 LSU softball team (5-5) was defeated by No. 16/19 Michigan (5-4),6-1 at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. Danieca Coffey led the team offensively by going 3-for-4 at the plate, including an RBI double to set a new career-high for hits in a single […]
CLEARWATER, FL
The Spun

NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Skills Challenge: Evan Mobley wins it for Cavs with half-court shot

Evan Mobley on Saturday drained the half-court shot needed to lead the Cavs to the win in the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Mobley and the Cavs, which included teammates Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, defeated the Rooks in the fourth and final round. The two teams were tasked with shooting half-court shots to win and the player that hit it fastest won as Mobley drained it in 5.5 seconds.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals met with Virginia S Joey Blount

The Arizona Cardinals have begun their predraft work and evaluations. That includes meeting with draft prospects. While they have certainly met with a number of players now that the Senior Bowl has happened, we will begin to get specific reports of players who have had meetings with teams. According to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy