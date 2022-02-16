ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Some of Tom Brady’s Peers Don’t Think Retirement Will Stick

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecr9T_0eGEoMgr00

Future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady shocked a lot of people earlier this month when he announced his retirement.

At the age of 44, most NFL players are long retired and living the good life away from the game. But Tom Brady just had one of his best seasons at 44-years-old, quarterbacking the Tampa Bay Bucs to the NFL playoffs. Judging from the 2021 season, it appeared Tom Brady had plenty of gas still left in the tank. It is why so many football fans were surprised when he announced he would be hanging up his cleats. But the competitive juices are still flowing for Brady and the 2022 NFL season will come calling soon. It is a big reason why many football experts believe Tom Brady’s retirement won’t hold up. NFL commentator Mike Giardi is among those who believe Tom Brady very well could be back on the football field.

“I’ve talked to a couple of people who were with Brady in Foxboro, know him very well, and they said, ‘I don’t believe for a second that he’s done,'” Giardi says. “A lot of people feel like he was almost forced in that direction and he doesn’t want to go in that direction just yet.”

Giardi isn’t alone in his Tom Brady thought process as several former teammates have also predicted the GOAT’s return. Among them is Brady’s longtime favorite target and friend, Rob Gronkowski. Giardi also ponders if Brady could be looking for a different team if and when he returns.

“The situation in Tampa — they ran it back last year, they didn’t win a title,” he says. “Now, there’s some cap concerns. Can they bring everybody back? It doesn’t seem that’s gonna be the case.”

Tom Brady Leaves Door Wide Open For Return to NFL

Much of the speculation regarding a potential comeback comes from Tom Brady himself. In a recent appearance on the “Let’s Go” podcast, the quarterback doesn’t exactly slam the door shut on his retirement plan.

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” he says. “I think that’s the best way to put it. You never say never. At the same time, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. It may change, it most likely won’t, but I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

Tom Brady also notes in the podcast appearance that he is looking forward to a post-football life.

“I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that,” he continues. “But, at the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are going to be in life. I love playing, I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing, that’s as honest as I can be.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Brittany Matthews Speaks Out on Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

After watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Brittany Matthews chimed in with her thoughts. Matthews, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at the break. Here’s what Matthews wrote.
NFL
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: Who Is Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher?

Throughout his football days, one person has consistently been by Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow’s side: his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. The two are college sweethearts. They both started attending Ohio State University in 2015, but they didn’t start dating until 2017. In August of that year, Holzmacher posted a funny caption about Joe Burrow from the field at Ohio Stadium. “10/10 … 1 being the best,” she joked. A year later, in August 2018, she celebrated their first anniversary on Instagram with a black-and-white picture of them.
NFL
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Retirement#Nfl Hall Of Fame#American Football#Future Nfl Hall Of Fame
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Prequel Series ‘1932’ Plot Revealed

The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks’ Son Says He Didn’t Have a ‘Strong Male Role Model’ Growing Up

Acting is a dream job for many; however, the coveted career doesn’t come without sacrifice. This is especially true for those who reach the level of success that Tom Hanks has achieved. One of the biggest sacrifices movie stars make is in time with their families. Because they’re away from home so often for filming, media tours, and other commitments, it’s not uncommon for their spouses and children to report feeling the strain. Chet Hanks, son of Hollywood icon Tom Hanks, says he had this type of childhood.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Wants Both Bubba Wallace & Kurt Busch’s Cars in Playoffs

This weekend is a big one for NASCAR. The Daytona 500 sets the tone for the beginning of the season, Denny Hamlin wants his 23XI team to excel. With Kurt Busch joining Bubba Wallace this season, 23XI has a team on the track now. A duo that has some great experience in NASCAR and the Cup Series. With the big win last season at Talladega, Wallace is in a position that is almost do-or-die this year. Fans and naysayers want to see some results. He finished 21st last season, his best finish in the Cup Series. It only takes a little effort to move further up.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

403K+
Followers
42K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy