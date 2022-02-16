New to the Neighborhood: Moo….

It’s official

Moo…. Restaurant has opened at 49 Melcher Street – the former home of Bastille Kitchen. It was revealed last summer that Bastille Kitchen had officially closed. (We’re not gonna say the Brunch Brawl that occurred there last year caused the closing – but it certainly didn’t help.) Moo took some time to renovate the Fort Point space but according to a post on instagram, the steak house officially opened its doors on Tuesday!

Our friends at Boston Restaurant Talk tagged us in the news on social media and this was our favorite response

There could be a million dollar idea here….

This is Moo’s second location – the first and original is located in Beacon Hill and is described as a a “sophisticated, modern steakhouse featuring high-end cuts, a full bar & an extensive wine list.”

