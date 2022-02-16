ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Subpostmaster’s wrongful conviction contributed to early death, widow says

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian Wilson, who ran a post office in Worcestershire, took a plea deal in 2008 after auditors found more than £27,000 missing from the accounts. A subpostmaster’s wrongful conviction over missing funds “massively contributed” to his early death aged 67, his widow has said. Julian...

www.shropshirestar.com

