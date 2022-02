WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was brought to my attention that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, followed by the question of whether or not I had any favorite spots for a romantic meal. To be honest, I had not thought about creating a short list for everyone about where to venture to for a lovely dinner with that special someone. Personally, I’ve always believed that whatever you or your loved one’s favorite food is, go with that. If that means pizza, get pizza, if you’re pining for tacos and margaritas, grab some Mexican food. You don’t have to secure a difficult reservation at a fine dining establishment to express your admiration for someone...though it certainly can’t hurt!

CAROLINA BEACH, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO