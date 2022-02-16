ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

ABC Players present "Sister Act"

Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

ABC Players proudly announce their production of “Sister Act”, based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film. Performances will be held from March 18-20...

www.athensmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

‘Sister Act’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Take them to church! Sister Act pulled back the curtain on what it’s like to be a nun — and gave life to a musical film with impact that’s lasted nearly 30 years. Whoopi Goldberg made nun life seem cool when she starred as Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer who joins a convent after being placed in witness protection in the 1992 film.
MOVIES
The Register-Mail

Prairie Players Civic Theater presents thriller 'Deathtrap' starting Feb. 11

GALESBURG — Prairie Players Civic Theatre invites you to be thrilled, awed, and stunned by its upcoming production of "Deathtrap," taking stage Friday, Feb. 11. A thriller in two acts by mastermind Ira Levin (Rosemary’s Baby, The Stepford Wives), "Deathtrap" tells the story of Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, who is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college — a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? Deathtrap provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
CHICAGO READER

Soul sisters

If you’re looking for respite from the slush-bound, gawdawful doldrums of February (and who isn’t?), Mercury Theater Chicago offers a scorching-good respite in Women of Soul. Rebooting the show they debuted in 2018 at Black Ensemble Theater, writer/director Daryl D. Brooks and musical director Robert Reddrick don’t shy away from taking on the tunes that are indelibly associated with artists who only need one name: Aretha. Mariah. Dionne. Whitney. Tina. Janis.
CHICAGO, IL
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister Act#Performing#Musical Theater#Abc Players#Stuarts Opera House
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
NEWARK, NJ
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Law & Order: SVU and their real-life partners

We love Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and can't wait for the show to make it's return to screens later this month. The police drama, which has been on screens since 1999, delves into the dark side of New York's criminal world and follows an elite force of officers who spend their days protecting the city from the most heinous of crimes.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Still Wish Jax Teller and One Character Got Along Better

You won’t find many characters as memorable as Gemma Teller on “Sons of Anarchy”. The show that ran for seven seasons on FX had a plethora of talented figures on the big-time program, but you won’t mind as iconic as Gemma and all the different hats she wore on the show. Gemma was a complicated woman. Her allegiances to Jax and Clay were one of the early interesting subplots of the program. However, “Sons of Anarchy” fans wish Jax Teller and one other character got along better.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
Variety

Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks to Play Celie and Sofia in ‘The Color Purple’ Movie

Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple” movie musical has found its Celie and Sofia in Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks. Both actors reprise their respective roles from the stage musical, where Taylor made her Broadway debut as Celie in 2007 following her “American Idol” win, and Brooks earned a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in the 2015 revival. Taylor and Brooks’ casting was announced on Thursday as part of the ABC News special “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising.” During the broadcast, “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis interviewed the women about reviving their roles for the...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

NCIS Could Give Palmer Some Closure In Deadly New Episode, But Is That A Good Thing?

The break between new episodes of NCIS Season 19 isn’t over just yet, but new details about what comes next suggest that fans are in for a doozy of an episode when it comes to Palmer, and not just because actor Brian Dietzen co-wrote it. The show is bringing back a character who was killed off just last season. While that could mean some closure for Palmer, it may not be for his own good depending on how it happens.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler, Lucie Arnaz on Fully Exploring the Ricardos in ‘Lucy and Desi’ Doc

Amy Poehler premiered her documentary debut Lucy and Desi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, appearing alongside the I Love Lucy couple’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz. After Sundance’s in-person festival was canceled due to concerns over the recent omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge, the L.A. gathering at DGA Theater marked the first time Poehler had seen the film with an audience, which included friends Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Natasha Lyonne, Ike Barinholtz and Kay Cannon.More from The Hollywood ReporterBoulder International Film Fest: Javier Bardem Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)Super Bowl LVI: Inside This Week's Biggest Concerts, Events and PartiesEvents of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy