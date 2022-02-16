ABC Players present "Sister Act"

GALESBURG — Prairie Players Civic Theatre invites you to be thrilled, awed, and stunned by its upcoming production of "Deathtrap," taking stage Friday, Feb. 11. A thriller in two acts by mastermind Ira Levin (Rosemary’s Baby, The Stepford Wives), "Deathtrap" tells the story of Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, who is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college — a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? Deathtrap provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

