A century ago, visitors came to Uptown to drink and hear jazz at the Green Mill and dance at the Aragon Ballroom. Now they’re more likely to eat and shop their way through the strip of Vietnamese and Chinese restaurants and grocery stores known as Asia on Argyle. There’s more to Uptown than Argyle, though. It’s one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Chicago, and there’s plenty to eat and drink in a variety of settings: regional Mexican specialties in a cheerful storefront, expertly mixed cocktails in a lobby bar, burritos in a raucous brunch spot that transforms into a gay bar after dark, and good old American burgers and fries under the eyes — and skirts — of old-fashioned pinups.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO