Trains and ferries halted as Storm Dudley sweeps in with 80mph gusts

By Tom Eden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Trains and ferry services have stopped running in many parts of Scotland as a precaution as strong winds and rain from Storm Dudley hit the country.

ScotRail wound down almost all services from 4pm on Wednesday amid fears of falling trees and blowing debris as wind speeds are expected to reach more than 80mph.

Ferries have also been severely disrupted, with 20 of the 29 routes experiencing cancellations.

Historic Scotland announced the early closure of eight of its sites on Wednesday afternoon, including Edinburgh , Stirling and Blackness castles, Glasgow Cathedral, and Melrose Abbey.

Met Office amber weather warnings are in place across central and southern Scotland for Storm Dudley, which is then expected to be followed by Storm Eunice on Friday with even stronger winds and heavy snow forecast.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney earlier warned the coming days will be “very challenging” as a result of the two storms.

“We expect another period of disruption this week, with storms Dudley and Eunice set to bring strong winds to Scotland,” Mr Swinney said.

“High winds may cause issues on roads and bridges, disruption to power supplies and danger from falling trees.

“We would urge everyone to plan their journeys in advance, exercise caution on the roads, and follow the latest travel advice.”

Train services in the far north, Kyle of Lochalsh, and Aberdeen-Inverness lines are still scheduled to run as usual because the areas are outside the boundaries of the weather warning, but other routes will not resume until at least Thursday morning.

A ScotRail statement said: “We know the impact that the earlier withdrawal of services will have on customers but it’s a necessary step to ensure the safety of our staff and customers due to the severe weather.

“The strength of the winds expected could damage infrastructure, blowing debris and trees on to tracks and damaging equipment such as overhead electric power lines and signals.

“Network Rail will have additional engineers out across the network ready to react to problems and will check all affected lines for damage before reintroducing services as quickly as possible.

“Disruption on some lines is expected to continue until mid-morning on Thursday.”

Robert Morrison, ferry operator CalMac’s director of operations, said: “This will be the fourth week of extreme and unprecedented weather disruptions.

“We shared last week that this is taking place when other factors are affecting our service – including technical faults, overhaul, and the continuing but lesser effects of Covid-19.

“We know we cannot control every factor, but we want to stress to our customers again that we do understand how much you and the communities we serve rely on our services.

“Ensuring ferries work as they should is our priority and we are working hard to ensure we limit the impact of this upcoming period of disruption as much as we can and protect the lifeline service we deliver.”

The Independent

Storm Eunice: Swaying plane’s terrifying landing in 100mph winds as flights, ferries and trains cancelled

This is the scary moment a plane struggled to land safely at Heathrow as Storm Eunice led to flights, ferries and trains being cancelled across the UK. Two of the most severe red weather alerts from the Met Office are in force in London and southern England as winds of up to 122mph have been recorded so far today. The powerful storm, the second to hit the UK in three days, has led to travel chaos across the road and rail network as well as ferry services and airports. Dozens of flights have been cancelled at...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Dudley's weird and wonderful clouds

Mammatus clouds formed over parts of Scotland during Storm Dudley on Wednesday evening. According to the Met Office, the unusual clouds with their pouches and bulges form in association with huge and unstable cumulonimbus clouds, which often bring heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Dudley: Overhead powerlines lines burst into flames as tree falls onto train track

Fallen trees damaged overhead powerlines across parts of the Scottish rail network on Wednesday, as strong winds from Storm Dudley caused travel chaos.A video shared by Network Rail shows a tree sparking flames from the 25kV power cables as it toppled in the village of Beattock.Train services were cancelled across parts of the country on Wednesday and early on Thursday after the storm hit the network “really hard”.The track operator later confirmed that Scotland’s railway was “back in business” by 10:00am.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Storm Dudley creates ‘rare’ round cloud phenomenon above Glasgow housesStorm Dudley: Flightpath of Manchester City’s jet from Lisbon diverted to LiverpoolWaterfall defies gravity as it reverses amid strong winds from Storm Dudley
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Storm Dudley arrives in UK bringing 80mph winds and heavy downpours

Heavy rain and 80mph winds have battered parts of the UK as Storm Dudley struck on Wednesday.The Met Office has issued an amber warning for strong winds covering central Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England above Hull which is expected to last until midnight on Wednesday, with yellow wind warnings in place as far south as Birmingham.As of 5pm, Capel Curig in Wales had experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds, while Drumalbin in Scotland was hit by 71mph gales.Social media users shared images and videos of fallen trees, large waves...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

High waves in Weston as Storm Dudley hits

Amateur footage shows high waves crashing into the rocks in Weston as Storm Dudley hits the UK.Storm Eunice and Dudley has brought swathes of the UK to a standstill, forcing major transport closures and severe power outages.On Friday afternoon the first death was reported after a man was killed by a falling tree in County Wexford, Ireland.Another member of the public is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by falling debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames.Sign up to our newsletters here Read More How do storms and hurricanes get their names?UK weather – live: Storm Eunice sparks Cobra meeting, London red alertTravel news - live: Trains and flights cancelled, bridges closed
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather news – live: Storm Dudley ‘poses danger to life’ with 90mph winds as Scotland cancels most trains

Two storms are set to batter the UK this week with winds of up to 90mph predicted, which could put lives in danger, forecasters have warned.Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.The Met Office has issued weather warnings for high winds, effective across the country. The storm may cause danger to life and “damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs,” the forecaster warned.Paramedics in parts of England have warned people against going outdoors this afternoon as Storm Dudley sweeps in.Train services in Scotland...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Rail and ferry disruption as safety checks take place after Storm Dudley

Network Rail is carrying out checks on Scotland’s railway tracks. Rail and ferry passengers are facing disruption after Storm Dudley, with most ScotRail services withdrawn until around 10am. Network Rail engineers are checking more than 1,400 miles of Scotland’s railway and ScotRail said services will not run until the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Storm Dudley: Train stuck for two hours after hitting trampoline outside Cardiff station

A train named after Captain Tom Moore was stuck for two hours outside Cardiff Central station after hitting a trampoline that had blown onto the tracks.Storm Dudley plunged the UK into travel chaos on Wednesday, with strong winds and fallen debris blocking roads and railways.Video footage shows one train - named after famous lockdown fundraiser Captain Tom - unable to move after hitting a trampoline.Engineers later arrived to remove the blockage, eventually allowing the train to pull into Cardiff Central.Amber weather warnings remain in place across the UK.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Keir Starmer urges UK government to ‘go further’ with Russian sanctionsStorm Dudley batters Blackpool as 90mph winds predicted across parts of UKStorm Dudley starts to brew in parts of northern England and Scotland
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Storm Eunice batters Europe killing at least eight people

Storm Eunice has been referred to as the UK’s worst storm in 30 years, as wind speeds reached highs over 190 k/ph yesterday.Currently, it is Britain’s strongest ever recorded wind, with tragedy striking across the country.The storm has injured many, and even taken lives, with fatalities confirmed in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, so far totalling up to eight, with the number expected to increase.Eunice caused transport across the country to come to a halt, but things are back up and running today.Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More How do storms and hurricanes get their names?UK weather – live: Storm Eunice sparks Cobra meeting, London red alertTravel news - live: Trains and flights cancelled, bridges closed
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Train lines to remain shut for safety checks after Storm Dudley

Storm Dudley caused disruption on Wednesday with trees blown onto train tracks and overhead power lines. Train services will remain suspended on Thursday morning in the wake of Storm Dudley until safety checks have been carried out on the lines, ScotRail has said. The rail operator said it will not...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK weather: Heavy snow falls hours after Storm Eunice batters country

A heavy blanket of snow has fallen in parts of northern England and Scotland in the aftermath of fatal destruction caused by Storm Eunice.The Met Office had put a yellow warning in place for snow in areas including Greater Manchester, Isle of Man, Lancashire, Staffordshire, and Yorkshire from 11am until 3pm on Saturday.Up to eight inches of snow will have fallen in some areas, according to weather mappers WX Charts, after Storm Eunice caused severe damage across the UK and Ireland on Friday – less than 48 hours after Storm Dudley took hold.In Lancashire, people on the Big...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

More gale-force winds forecast as Storm Eunice clean-up continues

Strong winds of up to 70mph are set to sweep the UK in the coming days, disrupting travel, power supplies and Storm Eunice recovery efforts, forecasters have warnedThe Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind covering most of the UK on Sunday and Monday, after northern England faced blizzard-like conditions on Saturday afternoon.Meanwhile, thousands of homes are still without power after Eunice hit parts of the UK on Friday, and insurers said clean-up costs could rise above £300 million.At the height of the storm, the roof of the O2 Arena in London was damaged – causing rapper Dave’s upcoming...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Dudley: Cardiff trains delayed by trampoline on tracks

As Storm Dudley hit Wales there were power cuts, trees were felled and a trampoline was blown on to railway tracks. Now people are being warned to stay indoors on Friday as Storm Eunice threatens to batter parts of the country with winds of up to 100mph (160 km/h) between 03:00 and 21:00 GMT on Friday.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Public urged to stay at home as Storm Eunice approaches

Residents are being urged to stay home and train services are being cancelled after the Met Office issued the highest level of alert for Storm Eunice.The red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.The warning covers the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Wet and windy weather to follow record power outages caused by Storm Eunice

More wet and windy weather is set to sweep the UK on Sunday after Storm Eunice caused what providers believe was the biggest national power outage on record.The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind which could cause further power cuts, transport delays and damage to properties.Sunday’s warnings cover Wales and most of England from midday until 3pm, and the North West and Northern Ireland from midday until midnight.Identical wind warnings have been issued for Monday.🌧️ #Sunday morning is set to be a wet and windy one for many, with rain spreading south and east followed by blustery showers📉...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Dudley: Gales disrupt Isle of Man-Lancashire ferry sailings

Passenger and freight ferry services between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have been disrupted due to gales brought by Storm Dudley. All of Wednesday's sailings of the Ben-my-Chree between Douglas and Heysham have been cancelled, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed. Gales have also led to...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Dudley: Railways reopen after checks and repairs

Scotland's railway lines have reopened after Storm Dudley hit the network "really hard". Network Rail said they had inspected 1,500 miles of track and only three areas were left with signalling problems - Lanark, Largs and Girvan. The track operator said Scotland's railway was "back in business" by 10:00 on...
TRAFFIC
ohmymag.co.uk

Storm Dudley and Eunice: 13 dogs were electrocuted to death in the UK

Storm Dudley knocked down a power line and electrocuted 13 dogs. After a tree fell on the 11k voltage line, all 13 pedigree puppies died tragically. The falling dree crashed on Cuckavalda Gundogs' kennel block near Ampleforth, North Yorks, electrifying the runs. Northern Power Grid is conducting a thorough inquiry.
ANIMALS
The Independent

London’s O2 Arena’s roof ripped to shreds after Storm Eunice

London’s O2 Arena has been left severely damaged as a result of Storm Eunice.The famous venue - which hosts hundreds of huge events every year - has had a section of its roof ripped to shreds by the horrendous weather on Friday, 18 February.The North Greenwich-based event space is also home to endless retail shops, restaurants, bars and experiences.Yesterday, winds reached speeds of over 190 km/ph in some areas of Britain, with at least four pronounced dead as a result.Sign up to our free newsletters here Read More How do storms and hurricanes get their names?UK weather – live: Storm Eunice sparks Cobra meeting, London red alertTravel news - live: Trains and flights cancelled, bridges closed
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

