Tucson, AZ

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords hospitalized with appendicitis

By FOX 10 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is heading home to Tucson to be with his wife who has been hospitalized with...

kidmo
3d ago

Nothing but the best for you. Mark has to go. Marks bending over for Biden and ignoring the Border crisis.

azrep
3d ago

maybe they can do something with her infected hemroid she calls Mark

The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

Biden to convene National Security Council meeting on Ukraine

President Biden will be convening a National Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday. “President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” she said.
POTUS
