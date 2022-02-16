ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Celtics are suddenly NBA title favorites

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgjrW_0eGEl0Jv00

A blowout win over the Sixers Tuesday night was something. But where it put the Celtics in one prominent Web site's rankings was something else.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Celtics - considered on the outside-looking in regarding the playoff picture just more than a month ago - are now the favorites to win the NBA title.

After the victory over Philadelphia the C's sit at 34-25, 3 1/2 games out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Boston has won nine in a row.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Knew Kevin Durant Would Leave The Warriors After The Beef With Draymond Green: "That Moment Was Probably The One Where It’s Clear That It Isn’t A Foregone Conclusion That He’ll Be Back Next Year."

During the mid-2010s, the Golden State Warriors were a notch above the rest of the league. Apart from nurturing their young players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to legit superstars, they also added Kevin Durant to the mix. At the time, the entire world was shocked to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Fivethirtyeight Com#Sixers#The Eastern Conference
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says The Brooklyn Nets With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be The 'Scariest Thing In The NBA'

The Brooklyn Nets made one of the biggest trades in recent NBA history when they sent former MVP James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry. The Nets got one of the best young defenders in the NBA, and are going to be pairing him with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two of the best offensive players in the NBA today.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets Trade Swaps Wall, Westbrook Again

John Wall hasn’t played during the 2021-22 NBA season. He was traded to the Houston Rockets ahead of last year in exchange for Russell Westbrook. He played 40 games in Houston last season but hasn’t suited up for the team this year through their 57 games. Before the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
Yardbarker

Gary Payton explains Scottie Pippen's beef with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are two of the greatest NBA players of all time. Up until recently, they also served as a model for the best partnership in sports history. Unfortunately, things fell apart relatively quickly over the past year or so once Jordan released his "The Last Dance" documentary. Pippen didn’t take kindly to it, and he wasn’t shy about letting folks know why.
NBA
The Big Lead

Chris Paul's Hand Injury Could Open the Door in the Western Conference

The Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets, 124-121, on Wednesday night, but Chris Paul was injured and ejected. The ejection came right after Paul hurt his hand throwing a pass. Paul jammed his right hand on Jae'Sean Tate's arm and didn't get a call because it clearly wasn't a foul. He then complained to the referee until he got a technical foul and was thrown out after the two bumped into each other a few seconds later.
NBA
FOX Sports

Why Simmons’ Nets have better title shot than Harden’s Sixers

Now that James Harden is where he wants to be — in Philadelphia — and Ben Simmons is where he wants to be — not in Philadelphia — I asked several NBA scouts to assess where trading places puts Harden and the 76ers vs. Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets in the race for this year’s title.
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy