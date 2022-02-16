The Celtics are suddenly NBA title favorites

A blowout win over the Sixers Tuesday night was something. But where it put the Celtics in one prominent Web site's rankings was something else.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Celtics - considered on the outside-looking in regarding the playoff picture just more than a month ago - are now the favorites to win the NBA title.

After the victory over Philadelphia the C's sit at 34-25, 3 1/2 games out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Boston has won nine in a row.