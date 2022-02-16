Every Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to first

A committed creator of spectacle who has become known as the "master of disaster," Roland Emmerich is a director who is always dedicated to going for big swings. His most recent film, simply titled Moonfall, is perhaps his biggest swing yet in a career that is full of them. As the title ever so subtly hints, it is about the moon falling towards Earth and the attempt by a ragtag group to stop it only to bite off more than they were prepared for. A return to his science fiction roots ala The Day After Tomorrow and Godzilla, this new movie is Emmerich at his most unrestrained and absurd. It is all part of a career that is a testament to how he is the king of schlock, unafraid to dive headfirst into making over-the-top film after over-the-top film seemingly on repeat.

