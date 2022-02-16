ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Every Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to first

By Jacob Osborn, Stacker
Kenosha News.com
 3 days ago

Stacker put together a list of every Tom Hanks...

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth Reunite for Graphic Novel-Based Movie, ‘Here’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 30 years since their Oscar-winning collaboration on “Forrest Gump,” Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth will reunite for a new movie. The trio are set to adapt the innovative graphic novel, “Here,” with Hanks attached to star, Zemeckis to direct and Roth to pen the script.  Published in 2014 by illustrator and comics innovator Richard McGuire, “Here” is centered in one room and chronicles the events that have occurred in that space over the course of hundreds of thousands of years. This new project marks the first time all three will reunite since...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks to Star in New Movie From Team Behind ‘Forrest Gump’

It’s been a very busy year or so for Tom Hanks, which makes us very, very happy. The iconic actor has several projects currently in the works. He’s filming the “Masters of the Air” TV mini-series and also has the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley movie, in which he plays Colonel Tom Parker, coming out in June. His IMDb page also states that he is either in the pre-production or announcement phase for “A Man Called Ove,” “No Better Place to Die,” and “Beautiful.”
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Hanks, Gerard Butler, Evan Rachel Wood, Rosamund Pike Star in Berlin Market Movie Projects

Tom Hanks, Gerard Butler, Evan Rachel Wood and Rosamund Pike headline projects being brought onto Berlin’s virtual European Film Market. Just how large its top-tier offers may be, and the volume of deals, are still open for debate. “Very compact,” said Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz of the EFM, which swelled somewhat thanks to a flurry of title announcements on Feb. 4, followed by a steady trickle of big unveils. “The EFM does not look like it will have the comparable volume of the AFM,” Mister Smith’s David Garrett said. “But there will certainly be enough to whet people’s appetites.” The market has, in fact, been...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hanks
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Home Entertainment#Film Star
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

New Tom Hanks Movie Gets Christmas Premiere Date

Sony executives said they “hit the lottery” after buying the rights for a new Tom Hanks comedy for a record amount last week. A Man Called Otto boasts several big names in front of and behind the camera. But Sony will have to wait until Christmas to see if they can cash in that winning ticket.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

We finally got to see 90 Day Fiance's Gino without his trusty hat

Gino Palazzolo is one of the stars of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days and has captivated fans for more than one reason. One of these was that during the entire season, Gino wouldn’t take off his hat and fans began to wonder why. Speculation has led fans...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

A Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Is Sitting Pretty on Netflix's Top 10 Charts

A forgotten Chris Hemsworth movie recently made its way to Netflix and is sitting pretty on the streamer's Top 10 charts. Blackhat, a 2015 action-thriller starring the Thor actor, is currently the number nine project on Netflix's overall U.S. chart, and the number three film on the streaming service. On the movie list, Blackhat only trails behind the 2014 Bill Murray-starring dramedy St. Vincent at number two and the brand new Netflix action flick Fistful of Vengeance.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Independence Day' to 'Moonfall': Every Roland Emmerich Movie Ranked

A committed creator of spectacle who has become known as the "master of disaster," Roland Emmerich is a director who is always dedicated to going for big swings. His most recent film, simply titled Moonfall, is perhaps his biggest swing yet in a career that is full of them. As the title ever so subtly hints, it is about the moon falling towards Earth and the attempt by a ragtag group to stop it only to bite off more than they were prepared for. A return to his science fiction roots ala The Day After Tomorrow and Godzilla, this new movie is Emmerich at his most unrestrained and absurd. It is all part of a career that is a testament to how he is the king of schlock, unafraid to dive headfirst into making over-the-top film after over-the-top film seemingly on repeat.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Elvis' Movie Drops First Full-Length Trailer With Austin Butler and an Unrecognizable Tom Hanks

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is officially in the building and has viewers all shook up! On Thursday afternoon, Warner Bros. released the highly-anticipated first full-length trailer for the Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as the often-vilified Colonel Tom Parker. Opening the trailer to the classic "Suspicious Minds" echoing across a shot of Butler's Elvis as Hanks narrates, the film's trailer dazzlingly highlights Presley's life as a young boy fascinated with gospel church music in Tupelo to his seemingly last days as a rock legend in Memphis. Through the lens of Hanks' Tom Parker who admits in a voiceover that there are "some who make [him] out to be the villain," we learn the Dutch-born manager sought Elvis out after watching him perform, transforming a local singer into the world-famous artist he is even after his death in 1977.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy