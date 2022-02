Fast facts about FAFSA and the California DREAM Act Application The Federal Application for Federal Student Aid is the application for federal grants, work-study, and loans. Students who are U.S. citizens, permanent residents or other qualifying nonresidents are eligible to use it. The California DREAM Act allows undocumented students, DACA recipients (valid or expired), U-Visa holders and students under Temporary Protected Status to access certain other types of financial aid. Students should only complete one of the applications (not both), according to the citizenship requirements.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO