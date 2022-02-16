ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alteryx Stock Popped Today -- Here's Why

By Chris Neiger
What happened

Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) , a data analytics platform company, spiked today after the company reported fourth-quarter results late yesterday that were better than expected.

The company's earnings and revenue both beat Wall Street's consensus estimates, sending the tech stock up 9.2% as of 11:08 a.m. ET.

So what

Alteryx reported fourth-quarter sales of $173.8 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimate of $166.1 million for the quarter. The company's adjusted earnings per share of $0.17 also easily outpaced Wall Street's expectation of $0.05.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors were clearly happy with the company's financial results today, and there were a few other highlights that they may have been pleased with as well. These include Alteryx achieving a dollar-based net expansion rate (based on annual contract value) of 119% in the fourth quarter, as well as the company's customer count jumping by 12%.

Alteryx also ended the quarter with $638 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), up 30% year over year, the "largest increase in net new ARR" according to CEO Mark Anderson.

Now what

Management issued guidance for the full-year 2022, with sales expected to be in the range of $710 million to $720 million. That would represent a 33% increase from 2021's sales, at the midpoint of guidance.

Even with Alteryx's share price jump today, its stock price is still down about 17% over the past six months. But with the company's strong fourth-quarter results, rising annual recurring revenue, and a growing customer base, long-term investors likely have more to look forward to.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alteryx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

