If New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson remains out for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season, he’s edging into Greg Oden territory. Greg Oden is widely regarded as one of the biggest draft busts of all time, a reality which doesn’t do justice to what Oden was capable of accomplishing in college. The decorated Ohio State product only spent a season with the school before declaring for the 2007 NBA Draft, where the Portland Trail Blazers selected him with the No. 1 overall pick. Seven years and too many injuries later, Oden was out of the league at only 26 years old.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO