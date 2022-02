To reach the compact, almost unseemly natural bounty that is Stinson Beach, California, you take a serpentine route across Marin County, on Highway 1, past the redwoods of Muir Woods National Monument, over the glistening rock and chaparral and coastal scrub of Mount Tamalpais. The Mill Valley and Mount Tamalpais Scenic Railroad, long defunct, is said to have incorporated 281 “hairpin curves” on its eight-mile trek to the summit. Highway 1 seems to have at least as many. The road features periodic turnoffs for slow-moving vehicles, including county buses, along with frequent signs encouraging their use once a backup reaches precisely five vehicles. The regulation, like the unrelenting beauty, is quintessentially Californian.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO