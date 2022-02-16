ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Angel City Women’s Soccer Team Adds Gabrielle Union, Christina Aguilera as New Partners in Investment Round

By Eric Jackson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Angel City FC is getting another boost of capital investment from a fresh set of Hollywood stars.

Award-winning entertainers Christina Aguilera and Gabrielle Union are among new partners investing into the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team. The duo is joining a star-studded group of backers through a Series A round that closed last April. The news was broken on our sister site Sportico.

The amount raised was not disclosed.

Ahead of its inaugural season this year, the Los Angeles-based team secured financing for the funding round with help from Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firms Seven Seven Six and Initialized Capital. The rest of the capital was drawn from a wide-ranging group of investors led by monk-turned-podcaster Jay Shetty, gold medalist Shawn Johnson East and former NFLer Andrew East.

Fashion designers Rachel Zoe and Andrea Lieberman, Los Angeles Dodgers president of business operations Andrew Friedman and XFL LA Wildcats president Heather Brooks Karatz are also part of the new group of investors.

Angel City FC (ACFC) is a female-driven club founded by a mix of athletes, celebrities and other businesswomen. Among the founding investors are actress Natalie Portman and tennis star Serena Williams, who is married to lead ACFC investor and Reddit chairman Ohanian. Actresses Eva Longoria, Uzo Aduba and Jennifer Garner are also part of the original ownership group, alongside several former members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team, including Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach.

A slew of current and former female athletes including Billie Jean King, Candace Parker and her daughter, Lailaa, are also part of the growing ownership group. ACFC president and co-founder Julie Uhrman and Upfront Ventures managing partner and investor Kara Nortman are leading day-to-day operations for the club. The club is slated to have one of the most celebrity-filled ownership groups in all of pro sports.

The fledgling NWSL looks to move forward after an eventful offseason that included a league-first collective bargaining agreement. ACFC, the 11th club to join the 12-team league, is poised for its opening season this spring after securing investment and a handful of sponsors, including PepsiCo.’s Gatorade and Heineken. ACFC is set to play in NWSL Challenge Cup preseason tournament starting March 19.

Read more about the business of sports on our sister site, Sportico .

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lindsey Pearlman, ‘Chicago Justice’ Actress, Found Dead After Being Reported Missing

Click here to read the full article. Lindsey Pearlman, a TV actress who appeared in “General Hospital” and “Chicago Justice,” was found dead on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was 43. An update posted to the LAPD website reads, “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.” Details surrounding Pearlman’s disappearance and death were not immediately available. Pearlman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

David Brenner, Editor on ‘Justice League,’ ‘Independence Day’ and More, Dies at 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, an Oscar-winning film editor who worked on dozens of films including “Justice League,” “Independence Day” and “Born on the Fourth of July,” died on Thursday, Variety has confirmed. He was 59. “He was an extraordinary editor and a loving, compassionate family man,” the American Cinema Editors, of which Brenner was a member, said in a statement. “In an effort to support David’s family during this terrible time, Lightstorm Entertainment has created this GoFundMe account. More important than any financial assistance this may provide, it’s an opportunity to let his wife Amber and...
MOVIES
Variety

Sujata Day, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker and ‘Insecure’ Actor, Signs With Mosaic (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Mosaic has signed multi-hyphenate actor, director, and writer Sujata Day for representation in all areas. Day’s directorial debut “Definition Please” was recently acquired by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY and is currently streaming on Netflix. The indie film earned multiple awards on its festival circuit including the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at San Francisco CAAM Fest, Best Feature Film at Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, and Outstanding Directorial Debut Award at the South Asian Film Festival of America. Day also received the Special Jury Award for Fresh Narrative Voice at the Los Angeles...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Jay Shetty
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Mia Hamm
Person
Britney Spears
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Do You Remember Christina Aguilera’s Time as a Coach on ‘The Voice’?

A recent TikTok trend has people sharing their alternate names and characters. While some people have been sharing their nicknames, celebrities have dominated this trend by sharing their on-screen names. One celebrity that has gone beyond viral in this trend is none other than former The Voice coach Christina Aguilera.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls#New Partners#Angel City Fc#Nwsl#Initialized Capital#Nfler Andrew East#Los Angeles Dodgers#Xfl La Wildcats#Acfc#The U S#Upfront Ventures
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Miami Herald

Christina Aguilera Shares Rare Photos With ‘Greatest Loves’ Max and Summer

Christina Aguilera’s cute kids! The songwriter has shared so many sweet moments with her two children over the years. In 2008, the Grammy winner and her then-husband, Jordan Bratman, welcomed their son, Max. While the duo called it quits three years later, the singer subsequently moved on with Matthew Rutler. She gave birth to their daughter, Summer, in 2014.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Stars in New Trailer for the 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Remake

Disney just released the full-length trailer for the Cheaper by the Dozen remake starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, which will be available to stream on Disney+ starting March 18, 2022. The original 2003 hit comedy starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as Tom and Kate Baker just got a...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera wows in vinyl floral suit for romantic post with fiancé Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera embraced the spirit of Valentine's Day with a romantic shoot featuring fiancé Matthew Rutler she shared on social media. The singer shared a series of pictures from her 41st birthday party, with a sign that read: "XTINA XLI" in the background. The couple stood with a huge bouquet of flowers as he embraced the singer, who was dressed in a spectacular outfit.
CELEBRITIES
KTLA.com

Los Angeles gets a new women soccer team

Julie Uhrman, president and founder of Angel City FC, joined us live to tell us all about this new national soccer expansion team based in Los Angeles. Angel City FC is the first L.A. team in the National Women’s Soccer League. Angel City’s investors are the largest female-led ownership group in North American professional sports.
MLS
Radar Online.com

Newly Single Shailene Woodley Proudly Flashes Bare Finger, Ditches Engagement Ring For First Outing Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley is single and ready to mingle — at least that's what her bare ring finger is saying after she ditched her diamond from ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers!. The 30-year-old Big Little Lies actress stepped out for the first time since ending her engagement to the NFL player, and she wanted everyone to know she was missing one accessory.
NFL
Variety

Oscars to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Nominees and Guests, but Not Performers and Presenters

Click here to read the full article. This year’s Academy Awards will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for most — but not all — inside the Dolby Theater, Variety has confirmed. As the New York Times first reported, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences determined on Thursday that all nominees and invited guests must show proof of vaccination and test negative at least twice via PCR testing. Those performing and presenting at the awards ceremony, on the other hand, will not need to show proof of vaccination, but will be tested rigorously. This marks a clarification of the Academy’s COVID-19 policy,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Variety

50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy