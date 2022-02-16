ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUBU Co-Founder J. Alexander Martin Launches New Streaming Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
 3 days ago
J. Alexander Martin, the co-founder of apparel company FUBU , is launching a new streaming platform that will deliver culturally relevant and diverse content, Variety has learned exclusively.

For Us By Us Network — the same moniker behind the billion dollar fashion brand FUBU — will launch in April 2022 as a subscription digital streaming channel.

Martin co-founded For Us By Us Network with Roberto “Rush” Evans, a creative executive who has been behind such hits as the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise. The network will be rooted in authentic and raw content around topics, people and trends related to hip-hop culture and lifestyle, and the programming will be distinctly targeted to an African American audience.

For Us By Us had previously been operating as a production company, selling content to venues such as Fox Soul. Now, it’ll transform into a full-fledged streaming network, uniquely blending as both an AVOD and SVOD platform — s ome content will be free to subscribers as ad-based, while other premium content will be subscription-based.

For Us By Us Network will be available starting April 1 on Roku, Apple, Amazon Prime, Samsung TV and more platforms, launching with a quarterly price of $24.99 or $79.99 annually.

Previous programs from For Us By Us — like “ Chopping It Up With Oakley,” a cooking show starring the NBA legend Charles Oakley — will be incorporated into the new platform’s own streaming library, which will also feature original episodic series and films. Currently, the network is in production on four original series and movies in Atlanta.

Among the upcoming titles are “The Making of Saucy Santana” and “Slaughter Slays.” Other series and films that will be in the platform’s library include “Fosters Law,” “Cocaine Sisters” and “Vicious,” a half-hour dramedy that hails from an all-female and Black producing team, starring Tami Roman and directed by Kim Fields.

Martin, serving as the platform’s CEO and co-owner, will lead the Los Angeles-based company.

Martin is known for co-founding the fashion brand FUBU with Daymond John of “Shark Tank” in the early 90’s. The iconic apparel company, which has made its mark on pop culture over the decades, has grossed more than $6 billion globally.

“As one of the founders of FUBU, I have gained a very deep comprehension and awareness about the urban consumer and what appeals to them in the form of not only fashion, but entertainment,” says Martin in a statement to Variety . “For Us By Us Network was created so that we could provide quality content for the culture.”

Evans, who will oversee production for the new network, will serve as president and co-owner of For Us By Us Network. Prior, Evans served for the past decade as head of creative and production for Monami Entertainment, the company behind the mega successful “Love and Hip Hop” franchise. Evans also previously had a production deal with Lorne Michael’s Broadway Video.

“Our platform will be very unique and I’m excited that we will be able to deliver an extraordinary library of movies, series and original content related to the hip hop culture and lifestyle,” says Evans.

