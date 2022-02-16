ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilty Until Proven Innocent in Czech Berlinale Series Player ‘Suspicion’

By JD Linville
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Czech showrunner and screenwriter Štěpán Hulík (“Burning Bush”) and Slovak director Michal Blaško have landed their new drama miniseries “Suspicion” in this year’s Berlin Series sidebar, making history as the first series from the region to do so.

The series follows callous and bitter nurse Hana Kučerová (Klára Melíšková) as she is accused of euthanasia following rumors of her violations and poor treatment of patients. When she is jailed, her frayed relationship with her daughter Tereza (Denisa Barešová) is put to the test as she is left with very few options to prove her innocence.

Hulík’s screenplay is foundationally built on the character of Hana, whose icy disposition challenges the assumed innocence of a protagonist. Melíšková’s portrayal brings a chill to every scene, whether one questions her guilt or not. “Suspicion” is a snapshot of social conspiracy, and points as much at presupposition as it does at justice. The series is produced by Michal Reitler along with ARTE, Straßburg and Czech Television.

Variety spoke with Hulík ahead of the 72nd Berlinale Film Festival.

“Suspicion” uses a limited series format. What drew you to this format to tell the story, and did you play with other formats early in development?

The form in which you tell a particular story is always determined by the story itself. You assess how much “story meat” there actually is, you think about the characters, their overall arc, and all of that together tells you pretty accurately what the ideal shape is. With “Suspicion,” it was obvious that we would be following a larger cast of characters over a fairly long time span of about a year and a half, which spoke for a format wider than the scope of a single feature film. At the same time, there wasn’t enough plot material, in my judgment, to make it sufficient for a longer series. So, a miniseries seemed to be the ideal solution.

The protagonist, nurse Hana, is a very cold, rude woman and at times has the viewer questioning her innocence. How did presenting her this way affect the story you wanted to tell?

I’m a big fan of Hitchcock, who was fascinated by the idea of a falsely accused person. But unlike, say, Henry Fonda in Hitchcock’s “The Wrong Man,” our heroine doesn’t look clearly innocent from the start. It seemed to us that this would make the whole story more interesting and at the same time, in some ways, closer to today. I think one of the signs of our times is that things are often foggy, unclear; it is not obvious at first sight where the truth is and where the lie is. And it’s also convenient from the storytelling point of view: as a viewer of such a story you must constantly reassess your relationship to the protagonist, you have to be constantly alert and as a viewer, this leads you to actively participate in the story. It’s an exciting game in its own way.

Hana’s relationship with her daughter evolves through the series in interesting ways. Can you speak about their relationship?

I wanted to show that often the worst things that happen to us in life are blessings in disguise. It might be a tremendous opportunity for us to realize something important about ourselves and try to change it for the better. Hana and her daughter Tereza do not get along, but paradoxically that terrible situation they have to go through represents the potential to re-evaluate their relationship. Can they do it? That uncertainty felt thrilling to us.

Czech films and series have been quite lauded as of late. Can you comment on the booming tv and film industry in the region?

One of the reasons this could happen is certainly the systematic support of the film industry by the state through our State Cinematography Fund. Its director, Helena Fraňková, has done an incredible amount of work in this direction. It also seems that a new generation of filmmakers has grown up who are naturally more world-oriented, speak languages, follow world trends and take them as a benchmark for their own work. If this ambition to go out into the world is accompanied by a willingness to go inward, to ask deeply personal, existential questions, I believe that our cinema could bring really great results in the future.

