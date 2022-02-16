ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Kuwaiti Cabinet ministers submit resignations amid tension

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two senior Cabinet ministers in Kuwait submitted their resignations to the prime minister Wednesday, citing political turbulence and the impossibility of reform in the Gulf Arab state.

In a joint statement to reporters, the country’s defense and interior ministers decried their inability to achieve “the reforms and development that the Kuwaiti people deserve” and a national political atmosphere “full of quarreling.” It was not immediately clear whether the prime minister would accept their resignations.

Their defiant move threatens to plunge Kuwait’s government into further chaos at a time of deepening gridlock between the emir-appointed Cabinet and elected National Assembly.

Kuwait’s rowdy parliament, a rarity in the autocratic region of Persian Gulf sheikhdoms, has held up key social and economic reforms while hauling in ministers for questioning about matters related to corruption.

Oil-rich Kuwait bans political parties but gives parliament power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence votes against senior officials.

Last week, lawmakers grilled the foreign minister for hours about his alleged misuse of public funds. He survived a vote of no confidence on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber al-Ali Al Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Mansour al-Ahmed Al Sabah, also members of Kuwait’s royal family, criticized the lengthy and frequent interrogations as an “abuse” of the constitutional powers granted to lawmakers.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Snub for troubled Thai PM as ministers boycott cabinet meeting

BANGKOK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha suffered a boycott of his cabinet meeting by seven ministers on Tuesday, in another sign of discord growing in the former army chief's troubled 18-party coalition. The no-show by ministers from the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest coalition member, could be...
POLITICS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Royal Family#Kuwaiti Cabinet#Ap#Gulf Arab#National Assembly#Defense#Interior
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Middle East
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Official: Canadian police chief resigns amid criticism

OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — Ottawa’s police chief has resigned amid criticism of his inaction against the COVID-19 protests that have paralyzed Canada’s capital. A federal government official on Tuesday confirmed the resignation by Police Chief Peter Sloly. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Cabinet minister mixes up two Tory MPs in defence of Boris Johnson

Nadine Dorries confused two Conservative backbenchers who share a surname. The Culture Secretary has mixed up two backbench Tory MPs while defending Boris Johnson against calls for him to resign. Nadine Dorries praised Red Wall 2019 MP “Martin Vickers” for being “out there supporting the Prime Minister, listing on Channel...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

765K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy