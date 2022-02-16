ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams to Celebrate Super Bowl Victory with Parade, Fan Rally

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tt8qt_0eGEfabS00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Thousands of Los Angeles Rams fans will descend on the Exposition Park area today as players and coaches formally celebrate their Super Bowl LVI championship with a victory parade and rally.

The parade will be at 11 a.m., beginning at the Shrine Auditorium and ending a relatively short distance away at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where a rally is planned on the peristyle-end plaza outside the stadium.

The Rams played at the Coliseum from 2016-19 while SoFi Stadium was being built, and it was the team's home when the Rams arrived in Los Angeles in 1946. The Coliseum was also home to the first-ever Super Bowl in 1967, and Super Bowl VII in 1973.

The parade will travel along Jefferson Boulevard to Figueroa Street, then head south to the Coliseum, where the rally will be at noon.

Most streets in the area will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Detailed street closures are as follows:

-- Figueroa Street between Adams Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard;

-- Jefferson Boulevard between Vermont Avenue and Grand Avenue; and

-- Exposition Blvd between Vermont Avenue and Flower Street.

The following freeway off-ramp closures will also be in effect:

-- 110 south off-ramp at Exposition Boulevard; and

-- 110 Express Lane on- and off-ramps at 39th Street.

Those planning to attend were strongly encouraged to use public transportation to reach the area. Information can be found at www.lacoliseum.com/directions/. Metrolink will be offering $8 all-day ride tickets on Wednesday in hopes of encouraging people to commute to downtown's Union Station to access the parade. Metrolink tickets include a free transfer to a Metro bus or train.

Los Angeles County on Wednesday lifted its COVID-19 mandate that people wear masks at outdoor mega-events, meaning that attendees at the parade will not be required to wear face coverings. Most spectators at Sunday's Super Bowl were seen ignoring the face-covering requirement.

The county Department of Public Health, however, continued to recommend mask-wearing when people are in crowded situations.

``As we prepare for the Rams Super Bowl victory parade (Wednesday), Public Health reminds residents to layer in appropriate safety precautions, particularly for those unvaccinated and those with underlying health conditions,'' according to an agency statement. ``Wearing a mask, while not required, is strongly recommended for anyone who will be in crowded places where distancing is not possible.''

While the mask requirement will be lifted, anyone attending the post- parade rally at the Coliseum will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event or a negative PCR test within 48 hours.

The Dodgers and Lakers were denied victory parades following their COVID-shortened 2020 championship seasons due to pandemic restrictions, and some have suggested that the teams should be celebrated along with the Rams.

Lakers star LeBron James was among those making the suggestion.

``We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!!'' James tweeted Monday. ``With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions. Congrats once again.''

Thus far, however, there has been no formal decision to include the Lakers and Dodgers.

The Rams claimed the Super Bowl title Sunday with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday that the victory capped a triumphant NFL return to the Southland.

``The NFL needed L.A., and L.A. needed the NFL,'' Garcetti told reporters in downtown Los Angeles. ``It was a broken-heart story. If it was Hollywood, it would have been maybe a rom-com. But at least some sort of romance. But it was our destiny to come back together.''

The mayor thanked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, saying the league ``bet big on L.A., not just once but twice, with two great teams.''

The Pacific Park Ferris Wheel on the Santa Monica Pier is also getting in on the celebration. Park officials said the wheel will be illuminated tonight in team colors with a variety of patterns and images celebrating the Super Bowl win, including the words, ``Rams Win!''

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford gives heartfelt gesture to photographer who fractured spine at Super Bowl rally

The Los Angeles Rams had plenty to celebrate on Wednesday, as they paraded through the streets of Los Angeles on their Super Bowl winners parade route. After the parade concluded, there was a rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in which most of the big-name Rams players spoke, including quarterback Matthew Stafford. As Stafford was preparing to get his photo taken on the rally stage, however, the photographer, Kelly Smiley, took a tumble and actually ended up fracturing her spine in the process. Stafford can be seen on the video wanting nothing to do with her rescue, but his wife, also named Kelly, rushed to her aide.
NFL
KTVU FOX 2

'Destructive' Crowds in Los Angeles After Rams' Super Bowl Win

Police in Los Angeles issued dispersal orders as they said “large, violent and destructive crowds” had gathered downtown following the Rams’ win over the Bengals in the Super Bowl on February 13. Footage on Twitter shows some of the disorderly scenes in downtown Los Angeles. Credit: @Alexandheir via Storyful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Eric Garcetti
The Spun

Ex-NFL Reporter Michele Tafoya Makes Controversial Statement On Fox News

Ex-NFL reporter turned political strategist Michele Tafoya appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Wednesday night. Tafoya, the longtime Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, is stepping away from her sports media career. Her last game was the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The longtime NFL sideline reporter is...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller wants to run it back with the Rams

What’s Von Miller going to do next? Well, it might depend on who asks him. When he was speaking to members of the media who cover the Denver Broncos before the Super Bowl, Miller indicated that he never wanted to leave Denver. He also said after the Broncos traded him to the Los Angeles Rams that he might eventually return to Denver.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#American Football#Coliseum#Union Station
RamDigest

Rams' Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings

The Los Angeles Rams came from behind in Super Bowl LVI to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Now, entering the offseason, there are a lot of moving parts that could be on the horizon. The Rams' star-studded roster has encountered an abundance of retirement talk. From the ageless wonder that...
NFL
Whiskey Riff

The Los Angeles Rams Continue Their Pathetic Super Bowl Celebrations…

In case you live in Los Angeles and haven’t heard, your LA Rams are 2022 Super Bowl Champions, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 this past Sunday. The reason I say this, is because it appears that at least 80% of LA’s population has no clue that the Rams won, or they don’t even know they have an NFL team in their city.
NFL
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy