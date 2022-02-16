ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Wonho has his 'Eye on You' in new MV

By Germaine-Jay
 2 days ago

Wonho has dropped his music video for "Eye on You". In the MV, Wonho is surrounded by...

Vulture

Oi You Bumbaclarts, Liam Gallagher Has a New Song Out

Morning Rastas, how we feeling? Former Oasis front man and current potato hurler Liam Gallagher has released the rollicking first track, “Everything’s Electric,” from his upcoming solo album C’mon You Know. It’s not the Gen X “Magic Bus” tune that he teased a few months ago on social media. Rather, it features Dave Grohl as both a co-writer and drummer (it also, weirdly, has a very “Pretender”-era Foos guitar riff) with this marking the duo’s first collaboration after several decades of friendship. “I don’t hate you but I despise that feeling / There’s nothing left for me here you won’t know if you don’t go,” Gallagher snarls. “Superficial feelings it’s hard to take it easy / Underneath the red sun, everything’s electric!” As is this song.
NME

Wonho drops compelling teaser for ‘Eye On You’ music video

Wonho has unveiled a teaser for the forthcoming music video of his new single, ‘Eye On You’. In the new visual, the idol looks fiercely into the camera as he navigates a maze of red thread. The song’s instrumental grows louder and more intense, and the clip cuts to Wonho in formation with a team of back-up dancers. “I got my eye on you,” he sings.
Audacy

Watch our Audacy Check In with Wonho

K-pop superstar Wonho joined Audacy host Julia for a special ‘Check In’ on the release day of his brand new single album, ‘Obsession.’ Watch now and listen to your favorite K-pop hits on Audacy!
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Vulture

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Answer Our Begging, Drop ‘Beg for You’

No need to beg any longer — Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s collaboration is here. The duo debuted “Beg for You” on BBC Radio 1 on January 27 after weeks of teasing the song and followed up with the even-more-teased video on February 11. It’s a clubby and poignant message to a leaving lover rooted by a wistful piano riff but culminating in one of the bigger drops we’ve heard off Charli’s upcoming album, Crash, so far. And if that hook sounds familiar? It’s a (extremely well-executed) sample of “Cry for You,” the dance hit by September. In other words: worth begging for! The song follows Charli’s previous singles “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” the latter of which features past collaborators Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. “Beg for You,” meanwhile, is Charli’s first team-up with Sawayama, who released her debut album in 2020 and has since worked with Elton John and Lady Gaga. If you’re waiting for Crash, though, you’ve still got a bit more begging to do.
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Reacts To Critics Who Say New Single Sounds Like A Song In Forever 21

Ahead of the New Music Friday fray, Saweetie delivered a new single that arrived with assistance from Grammy-winning songbird H.E.R. The pair seemed like an unlikely duo for some, but Saweetie's fans quickly took to social media to praise her latest effort, "Closer." The rapper has been on an unstoppable, meteoric climb within the last few years but that success has come with criticism. Saweetie has taken hits over her live performances and her releases, and it is speculated that those conversations have aided in why she has delayed the release of her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music.
NME

Apink return with mesmerising new music video for ‘Dilemma’

K-pop girl group Apink have made their long-awaited return with ‘Dilemma’, the title track of their new special album ‘HORN’. The new 11-track record is the girl group’s first project in nearly two years, since their April 2020 mini-album ‘Look’. Between the two projects, Apink had also released the song ‘Thank You’ in 2021, which is also featured on ‘HORN’.
UPI News

Anitta performs 'Boys Don't Cry' on 'The Tonight Show'

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Anitta took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 28-year-old Brazilian singer performed her song "Boys Don't Cry" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show. "Boys Don't Cry" appears on Anitta's forthcoming fifth studio album, Girl from Rio. She released the...
iheart.com

Taylor Swift Is No Longer a Fan of Musician After His Comments on Her Music

Damon Albarn, frontman of the 90's alt rock band Blurr, was recently interviewed about the state of music in 2022. His comments: Billie Eilish? "I think she’s exceptional." Taylor Swift? "She doesn’t write her own songs." This did not sit well with Taylor who responded with the tweet...
hiphop-n-more.com

Saweetie Enlists H.E.R. on New Single ‘Closer’: Listen

It looks like Saweetie is ready to kick off the campaign for the New Era. Earlier in the week, the rapper made a cute home video where she previewed new song which had guest vocals from H.E.R. Fans were quickly able to guess the featured guest on the song even...
Complex

Cousin Stizz’s New Album ‘Just for You’ Has Arrived

Serving as his first independent release since 2015’s Suffolk County, Boston-bred rapper Cousin Stizz returned on Friday with a new album called Just for You. The album comes after his 2017 RCA debut Trying to Find My Next Thrill and Trying To Find My Next Thrill, which dropped in 2019. Just for You includes 13 featureless tracks including the previously released singles “Say Dat,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Blessings,” and “LBS,” which Stizz dropped the music video for last week. The new album finds Stizz after his two-year hiatus as he speaks on the lessons learned from years of abiding by major label restrictions while trying to still maintain a creative inspiration to make music.
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
