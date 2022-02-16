ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryder: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) _ Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $181.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of $3.35. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $3.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $519 million, or $9.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.35. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.12.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11 to $12 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

