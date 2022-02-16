ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

A Bright White Smile with Love Your Teeth

FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngie Bruse talks about how a smile...

www.foxcarolina.com

Fox11online.com

Love Your Teeth This Valentine's Day And Everyday

Love Your Teeth can whiten your teeth 7 shades in 7 days without strips or gels. It's as simple as SNAP, SWAB and SMILE. Take advantage of their Valentine’s Special and receive 50% off, free shipping and a free Go Pen by calling 800-276-0716 or visiting LoveYourTeeth.com.
WFAA

Fall in love with your Dentist

Today is all about sweets, soulmates and smiles! The Founder and Chairman of Mint Dentistry, and his beautiful wife are here to help us "Love the Dentist.
MyStateline.com

Get Ready for Wedding Photos with White Teeth

Melinda with Love Your Teeth is here to show us how their snap applicator swabs can whiten your teeth by 7 shades in 7 days. Get 50% off & free shipping by calling 800-927-0948 or by going to loveyourteeth.com.
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
HollywoodLife

Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
CBS Austin

Show your smile a little TLC with Power Swabs!

This Valentine's Day we're talking about ways to show yourself some love, with a little TLC for your smile! Today our friend Scott DeFalco shows us an easy way to look younger, healthier, and feel more confident! If your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine, or even smoking, pay attention! Scott says Power Swabs can give you a whiter smile in 5 minutes!
InspireMore

‘She’s the kid you see biting her parents. You think, ‘Thank god she’s not mine.’ I would not purchase again.’: Mom ‘salutes’ parents with ‘feral’ children

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My second child came into this world so harmoniously. She fed well, she slept like an angel, she was perfect. After my first no sleeper, boob rejecter, I truly felt like I was hashtag ‘blessed.’ I hit the jackpot.
Fox5 KVVU

Tips to keep your pet's teeth clean

February is National Pet Dental Health Month. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed shares some ways and products that will keep your pet's teeth clean and provide them with better overall health.
Science Focus

Best webcam lighting: 9 bright ideas to make your video glow

With so many workplace meetings taking place online, your desk set-up and laptop lighting matters more than ever. There are a few things you can do to improve the image, like changing the background or finding the best webcam angle, but proper lighting may be the quickest and most effective way to boost the overall quality of the video stream.
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
The Guardian

Moles, cats and runaway roses

We arrive in Denmark to the mystery of molehills. An explosion of earth mounds picked out in the car headlights like a compound of pyramids. Henri is not happy. They are mobile, the moles, moving house from one corner of the meadow to another. An ancient Aztec city of soil.
The Guardian

Vets are under the spotlight in 1967

The Observer Magazine of 6 August 1967 considered the often difficult lot of the vet (‘How do you cure a python of a pain in the belly?’) Many, wrote Charles Bloomberg, felt it was a Cinderella profession, and unlike American vets they were ‘denied the courtesy title of Doctor’.
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee makes risky fashion statement as GMA fans weigh in

Ginger Zee took a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Good Morning America. The star documented her choice of clothing with a post on Instagram in which she admitted that it was 'risky'. Ginger wore a pair of rust-colored pants and a tight patterned top, but...
