Following is the Saline County Health Department COVID-19 update for Friday. Have you gotten robocalls, text messages, or emails offering COVID-19 tests in exchange for your Medicare Number? Be careful! Scammers are selling fake and unauthorized at-home COVID-19 test kits in exchange for your personal or medical information. Do not give out your Medicare Number for COVID-19 test kits!

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO