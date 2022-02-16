ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STAYC 'RUN2U' in comeback MV teaser

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 2 days ago

STAYC have dropped their music video teaser for "RUN2U". In the MV teaser, STAYC run...

www.allkpop.com

Related
NME

Apink return with mesmerising new music video for ‘Dilemma’

K-pop girl group Apink have made their long-awaited return with ‘Dilemma’, the title track of their new special album ‘HORN’. The new 11-track record is the girl group’s first project in nearly two years, since their April 2020 mini-album ‘Look’. Between the two projects, Apink had also released the song ‘Thank You’ in 2021, which is also featured on ‘HORN’.
MUSIC
NME

STAYC unveil brand-new teaser for ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’

K-pop girl group STAYC have shared more details of their upcoming sophomore mini-album, ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’. In a graphic posted earlier today (February 8), STAYC unveiled that their new record ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’ and the music video for its lead single, presumably of the same title, is due out on February 21.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Wonho drops compelling teaser for ‘Eye On You’ music video

Wonho has unveiled a teaser for the forthcoming music video of his new single, ‘Eye On You’. In the new visual, the idol looks fiercely into the camera as he navigates a maze of red thread. The song’s instrumental grows louder and more intense, and the clip cuts to Wonho in formation with a team of back-up dancers. “I got my eye on you,” he sings.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Anitta performs 'Boys Don't Cry' on 'The Tonight Show'

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Anitta took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 28-year-old Brazilian singer performed her song "Boys Don't Cry" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show. "Boys Don't Cry" appears on Anitta's forthcoming fifth studio album, Girl from Rio. She released the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Reacts To Critics Who Say New Single Sounds Like A Song In Forever 21

Ahead of the New Music Friday fray, Saweetie delivered a new single that arrived with assistance from Grammy-winning songbird H.E.R. The pair seemed like an unlikely duo for some, but Saweetie's fans quickly took to social media to praise her latest effort, "Closer." The rapper has been on an unstoppable, meteoric climb within the last few years but that success has come with criticism. Saweetie has taken hits over her live performances and her releases, and it is speculated that those conversations have aided in why she has delayed the release of her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Simone Biles' $300k engagement ring has a whopping 36 diamonds

We haven't been able to take our eyes off Simone Biles' glittering engagement ring since she shared the exciting news that her 26-year-old football player partner Jonathan Owens popped the question. The Olympic gymnast, 24, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share stunning photos of the proposal – plus close-up...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Says New Song With Taylor Swift Is Coming on Friday

During a red carpet interview ahead of the Brit Awards, Ed Sheeran said that a new song with Taylor Swift is coming out very, very soon. It’s finally happening. After much speculation over a remix of Ed Sheeran‘s “The Joker and the Queen” featuring his old pal Taylor Swift, the English star seems to have finally confirmed it. During a red carpet interview with LADbible ahead of the Brit Awards on Tuesday (Feb. 8), Sheeran shared that a new song “comes out Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift.”
MUSIC
SheKnows

Kate Hudson's Teen Son Ryder Robinson Is Dating an Actress From an A-List Family

Romance is in the air this week as one young Hollywood couple confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official. They aren’t entertainment industry A-listers (yet), but their parents certainly are, making this a true Hollywood rom-com. Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s son, Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann’s daughter, Iris Apatow, 19. It was Ryder who shared the news on his social media account with an adorable snapshot of him giving Iris a smooch on the cheek. She giggled in delight with her arms embracing his neck and shoulders and...
RELATIONSHIPS

