Scottish rock legends Nazareth have released a video for Strange Days, the first single to be released from the band's upcoming 25th album Surviving The Law. Announcing the release on Facebook, the band said, "So, after getting through all the craziness of the last two years, we are now very happy to announce the forthcoming release of our new album Surviving The Law. Today you can get the first taste of the new songs with the release of the single and video of Strange Days."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO