How ‘Uncharted’ Brought the Video Game Action, Costumes and Music to Life

By Jordan Moreau
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending more than a decade in development and rotating through multiple directors, Sony’s “Uncharted” movie, based on the popular PlayStation video-game series, is finally set to hit the big screen on Feb. 18, much to the delight of gamers everywhere. For the film’s crew, the challenge was to keep key...

Morning Journal

‘Uncharted’ an average action-adventure but pales in comparison to the sensational video-game franchise | Movies review

The 2009 video game “Uncharted 2: Among Thieves” begins with treasure-hunting adventurer Nathan Drake awakening to find his own blood on his hand. He’s sitting in a beat-up train car he soon discovers is hanging off a cliff in a snowy-and-mountainous part of the world. After the thrilling cinematic sequence concludes, you take control of Nathan in the equally exciting first playable moments of the game, willing — via appropriate button-pushing — Nathan’s way up and through the train before it plummets many feet to its final resting place.
The Independent

Uncharted review: Tom Holland repeats his Spider-Man shtick in passionless video game adaptation

Dir: Ruben Fleischer. Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas. 12A, 116 minutes.Abandon hope all ye who enter here. There truly is no future for the video-game-to-movie adaptation if Hollywood can’t even crack Uncharted. The treasure-hunting franchise – consisting of four games and several spin-offs – is regularly dragged out as an example of the medium’s cinematic potential. Like Tomb Raider before it (and Indiana Jones before that), Uncharted borrows heavily from the adventure serials of the Thirties, digging deep into the romantic traditions of discovery and exoticised wanderlust.The Uncharted games all adhere to the...
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
The Guardian

Uncharted review – Tom Holland game adaptation is action-movie by committee

With laser-guided precision, with the exactitude of a Nobel-winning rocket scientist or a world-class neurosurgeon, this film measures right up to what you’d expect from a movie based on a PlayStation video game. It’s a huge greenscreen action-adventure with a reasonable bang-buck ratio, but a box office algorithm where its heart is supposed to be. It’s all about a couple of ripped guys on the trail of some lost 16th-century gold belonging to legendary explorer Ferdinand Magellan; the film cheerfully rips off Indiana Jones, the National Treasure films with Nicolas Cage, and there’s a touch of The Goonies in there somewhere.
TechSpot

Does the Uncharted movie suffer from the video game adaptation curse?

In brief: The years-in-development Uncharted movie had plenty of promise, thanks mostly to a cast that includes Tom Holland riding high from his Spider-Man: No Way Home success and some great source material. But it appears that this is yet another example of an adaptation failing to match the video game it's based on, with reviews ranging from mediocre to outright bad.
Cleveland.com

‘Uncharted’ review: Tom Holland’s video game-inspired adventure is fine, I guess

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Someday, somebody will make a great movie based on a video game. “Uncharted” ain’t it. But the big-budget film, based on the popular PlayStation video game franchise of the same name, isn’t the unmitigated disaster its inconspicuous mid-February release date or negative early buzz suggests it could be. As far as these types of movies go, “Uncharted” is fine. Nothing more, nothing less.
MOVIES
Observer

‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland Can’t Save This Mediocre Take On a Very Good Video Game Franchise

UNCHARTED ★★ (2/4 stars) Written by: Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway. Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas. As Nate, Holland is likable and attractive, although he isn’t given much characterization to work with. Here Nate is a suave New York bartender who swipes jewelry off unsuspecting customers, and he seems ready for adventure—a quick montage of him doing push-ups and rope climbs in his tiny apartment makes that, along with Holland’s swelling biceps, overtly clear. One night Victor “Sully” Sullivan, a badly miscast Mark Wahlberg, shows up at the bar and coerces Nate into helping him find a legendary stash of gold that dates back five hundred years, lost during the circumnavigating expedition of Ferdinand Magellan. Sully thinks Nate has a clue that will lead them to the gold, thanks to Nate’s long-lost brother Sam, shown only in a requisite flashback.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Uncharted' is a video game that thinks it's a movie

Do you remember the story about Galileo dropping a feather and a hammer from the top of the Tower of Pisa and discovering they both fell at the same rate, regardless of mass? Well, "Uncharted" doesn't. Numerous laws of nature are broken in the caper. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg...
Ars Technica

Uncharted film review: This is how you don’t adapt a video game

Imagine a video game sequel that does away with pretty much everything fans liked about the original. There's less action, uninteresting puzzles, boring environments, plot holes big enough to drive a "Hog Wild" seaplane through, and, perhaps worst of all, dull dialogue. This imaginary game opens with an interminable 80-minute cut scene, only to be followed by an energetic action sequence that recalls the original game's best moments.
ComicBook

Uncharted Director on How the Movie's Nathan Drake Differs From the Games

The Uncharted movie makes a few changes to characters and storylines gamers may know from the Uncharted franchise on PlayStation. The film, directed by Venom's Ruben Fleischer, takes a few different story pieces and launches them in one while also making the lead character Nathan Drake considerably younger for his first movie outing. Tom Holland's version of Nathan Drake had "free rein" to earn the actor's own stamp and Fleischer discussed the differences on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast.
Collider

How to Watch ‘Uncharted’: Is the Tom Holland Action-Adventure Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

When Tom Holland is not busy being Spider-Man, he is Nathan Drake, hunting down treasures around the world. Uncharted is an upcoming action-adventure movie, based on the popular PlayStation game series of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg, are the leading characters, developed after their eponymous counterparts in the original game series. The ensemble cast also features Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in major roles.
realitytitbit.com

Collider

‘Uncharted’ Director Ruben Fleischer Reveals Why They Reshot the Mid-Credits Scene and How They Filmed the Cargo Plane Action Sequence

With the Uncharted movie now playing in theaters, I can finally share my interview with director Ruben Fleischer where he breaks down the making of the film. As you’ve seen in the many trailers, Uncharted is a prequel to the beloved video game series of the same name. It’s about how a young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) first meet and why they team up to find the lost Ferdinand Magellan fortune that could be worth five billion dollars. Uncharted also stars Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, and Antonio Banderas as the ruthless Santiago Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the Magellan treasure. The screenplay was written by Rafe Lee Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, with screen story written by Judkins and Jon Hanley Rosenberg & Mark D. Walker.
