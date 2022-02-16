Def. (Jay B) sings at a bar in 'Why?' live MV

Fans of King Von can look forward to a new collection of music from the late rap star, as his estate has announced the release of What It Means To Be King, which will drop on March 4 via Only The Family/EMPIRE. Von’s second studio album and first posthumous release, What It Means To Be King is the Chicago native’s follow-up to his 2020 debut, Welcome to O’Block, and will be “packed with the gripping stories and ferocious bars his fans know and adore,” according to a press release. “Don’t Play Like That” featuring 21 Savage was released as the first single...

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO