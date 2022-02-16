ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Saget's Wife And Daughters Just Filed A Lawsuit Following His Death

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For over a month now, many have been mourning the loss of actor and comedian, who passed away at the age of 65. Details on the circumstances surrounding his death were initially unknown, though his family revealed last week that his cause of death was head trauma. Now, Saget’s widow, Kelly...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 69

JC
3d ago

These days you don’t know what to believe…no one seems to be truthful anymore,everything has got to be a story…whether it really is or not.

Reply(1)
20
Marie Dominguez
3d ago

Why would they wanna keep all of it quiet? something has been very off about this whole thing.. they’re hiding something they don’t want anyone to know.. probably the fact he was murdered..

Reply(4)
25
judy t
3d ago

With his skull being broken from the back all the way around, even his eye sockets were broken, they have said that kind of break is like falling on your head from thirty feet in the air or being beat with a baseball bat. Something is not right no way did he slip and fall & then walk by his self to the bed. He would have been unconscious with a head wound like that, there is way more to the story than any one is saying! His wife is acting suspicious with her not wanting the truth to come out! If it was someone you loved wouldn't you want to know the truth? I know I would!

Reply(5)
15
Related
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Autopsy: Doctor Says His Death ‘Could Not Be Caused by a Slip and Fall’

After studying Bob Saget’s autopsy report, doctors are questioning the late comedian’s cause of death. Here’s why. Health experts are questioning Bob Saget’s cause of death after reviewing his autopsy. The 65-year old comedian suddenly passed away in his hotel room on January 9. Last week, his family reported that the star died of a brain bleed after hitting his head and falling asleep. While his passing was ruled an accident, doctors are now asking more questions.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Bob Saget's Shocking Cause Of Death Officially Released, Late Comedian DID NOT Die Of Heart Attack Or Stroke

Bob Saget’s cause of death has officially been revealed. The late comedian did not pass away from a suspected heart attack or stroke as was previously believed. According to reports, sources with direct knowledge of the late comedian’s death disclosed Wednesday that Saget died from a brain bleed caused by hitting his head on something after checking into his Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room on Sunday, January 9.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Primetimer

Neurosurgeons raise questions about Bob Saget's autopsy

The New York Times health and science reporter Benjamin Mueller reports that the autopsy, released Friday, "complicated the picture of Mr. Saget’s death that has emerged in recent days: Far from a head bump that might have been shrugged off, the autopsy described an unmistakably serious set of injuries that would at the very least have probably left someone confused, brain experts said." The autopsy left a number of unresolved questions about how Saget was so badly hurt. "Some neurosurgeons said that it would be unusual for a typical fall to cause Mr. Saget’s set of fractures — to the back, the right side and the front of his skull," reports Mueller. "Those doctors said that the injuries appeared more reminiscent of ones suffered by people who fall from a considerable height or get thrown from their seat in a car crash." As Dr. Gavin Britz, the chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist, tells Mueller: "This is significant trauma. This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.” ALSO: Saget's death is a reminder of why head injuries are so dangerous.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
goodhousekeeping.com

'Full House' Fans Are Emotional Over Candace Cameron Bure's Last Text From Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her most cherished memories of Bob Saget with the world, and fans are letting her know that she’s not alone in her grief. On Thursday, the Full House actress opened up about her TV dad’s death. In early January, news broke that Bob had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando. While an official autopsy has yet to be released, outlets have reported that he may have died in his sleep after experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Adam Sandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange County Sheriff#The Ritz Carlton
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Report Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 At Time Of Death

Besides uncovering that Bob Saget’s cause of death was a brain bleed, the autopsy also showed that the comic had tested positive for COVID. Bob Saget’s autopsy report showed that he had contracted COVID-19 at the time of his death. The report, which showed that he’d died from head trauma and internal injuries, also found that a test on his respiratory system showed that he was positive for COVID when he died on January 9.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TMZ.com

Bob Saget's Fatal Injury May Be Headboard-Related, Cops Certain No Foul Play

9:18 AM PT -- A judge has granted Bob's family the temporary restraining order it requested to block the release of photos from the scene in his hotel room. Bob Saget's death is creating a mystery for many experts, who wonder how he suffered such a severe skull fracture ... and what exactly he hit -- but authorities are firm on what didn't happen, and they think the injury was caused by something connected to the bed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Candace Cameron Bure Says She And Bob Saget Got Into 'Little Tiff' Before His Death

Candace Cameron Bure lovingly recalled her final conversation and last words with Bob Saget before the comedian died in January. During an appearance on “Today” this week, Bure told Hoda Kotb that she and Saget, who played her father on “Full House,” got into a “little tiff” just two weeks before Saget died, but luckily were able to patch things up right away.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Clint Eastwood's Daughter Reportedly Arrested After California DUI Stop

Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter was reportedly "secretly" arrested for a DUI back in August. According to Radar Online, who obtained the details from Monterey CHP, 25-year-old Morgan Eastwood was taken into custody on Aug. 7 after blowing over the legal limit in California. According to Radar, no drugs were found...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to William Frawley Before, During and After Playing Fred Mertz on ‘I Love Lucy’

If there is one person from the cast of Classic TV sitcom I Love Lucy who seems to remain a mystery all these years later, it would be actor William Frawley, who played Fred Mertz, husband of Ethel (Vivian Vance) and best friend to Lucy and Ricky Ricardo (Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz). When that show ended its run, Bill did move on to My Three Sons where he was beloved, but people nonetheless know so little about him — which is particularly unfortunate when you consider the longevity of his career.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
64K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy