A Pink have dropped their choreography video for "Dilemma". In the dance practice video, A Pink are all in white as they go over the moves for their latest track. "Dilemma" is the title song of the girl group's special album 'HORN', and it's a unique dance song produced by Black Eyed Pilseung and Jeon Gun, who previously worked with A Pink on the singles "I'm So Sick", "%%", and "Dumhdurum".

