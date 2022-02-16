ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCAD TVfest Celebrates Virtual Success With 10th Edition: Full Lineup

By Emily Longeretta
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
When the entertainment industry hit pause in 2020, Georgia’s only television festival was forced to make the same change that so many did, readjusting its annual SCAD TVfest into a virtual event. Not only did that event go on without a hitch, it became a tremendous success, and made the team realize that it was a trend they want to continue after the pandemic ends.

“After presenting TVfest virtually for the first time, we were amazed with the reach, interest and attendance on a global scale,” says Christina Routhier, executive director of SCAD Theaters and Festivals. “The format allowed for industry leaders, prospective students, even our special guests and honorees to participate from locations all over the world. The virtual experience also allowed new audiences to discover our festival — and discover the magic of SCAD — so really, it was a game-changer for us and an enhancing component we’ll continue to bring to the festival every year.”

Routhier adds, “While nothing can replace the magic and sense of connection our in-person gatherings offer, we feel that the virtual experience is here to stay.” That magic will continue as the 10th annual international event kicks off Feb. 17, zoning in on creativity and collaboration happening both on screen and off.

“As We See It” (Amazon Prime), “Woke” (Hulu), “Big Sky” (ABC), “Grand Crew” (NBC), “All-American: Home- coming” (the CW), “The Legend of Vox Machina” (Amazon Prime Video), “The Endgame” (NBC), “Bel- Air” (Peacock) and “Resident Alien” (Syfy) will all be represented. The programming lineup includes a true crime panel, an annual Meet the Executives conversation and a Q&A with TV showrunners and creators. The unscripted landscape will be recognized with a conversation between producers of “The Bachelor,” “Finding Magic Mike,” “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,” “The Voice” and “True Story With Ed and Randall.”

Additionally, Savannah College of Art and Design alumni who work in the business will host a discussion about their experiences.

“The Wonder Years,” ABC’s reimagining of the popular coming-of-age story, will be honored with an ensemble award, while Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” will be given the cast award, an honor previously bestowed on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “New Amsterdam,” “Black Lightening” and “Gotham.” The show’s music supervisor Jen Malone, who also works on HBO’s “Euphoria,” will take part in a Q&A about the drama’s specific needle drops, which fans can’t get enough of.

Judy Greer will be recognized with the Vanguard Award while “Naomi” actor Kaci Walfall will be given the Rising Star Award. “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia will take home the Virtuoso Award. Variety will present its Showrunner trophy on the creative team behind HBO’s “ Hacks ”: Jennifer Statsky, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello. They will appear on a panel moderated by Variety ’s Michael Schneider.

The festival, launched in 2013, stemmed from the overall SCAD program. The Savannah College of Art and Design launches creative careers as a nonprofit university with two Georgia locations, a campus in France and an online program. The annual event not only gives students, talent and creatives a chance to meet one another, but it also carries on SCAD’s legacy of creating new opportunities.

“When I created SCAD TVfest, I knew TV was changing,” says SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace. “Cable was out, streaming was in, and Georgia was just then emerging as the epicenter for new content creation. “SCAD TVfest has become the viewing party that launches careers! Today our Bees are contributing their talents to all the shows we love, from ‘The Crown’ to ‘Station Eleven,’” she adds, referring to the college’s athletic team.

Routhier notes that with the growing landscape, there is “no profession that doesn’t have a place within the television sphere,” which is why the festival has been such a success.

“Being able to connect TV fans with creators and casts and offering educational opportunities for our SCAD students is the cornerstone of the festival,” she says. “Industry and top talent are supremely impressed with the level of programming and exclusive content SCAD TVfest provides, but also that our festival is a direct line to the next generation of creative visionaries in entertainment. For our students, television is the ultimate catch-all industry for all the creative arts.”

