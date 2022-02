Just before the second season of "Euphoria" premiered, TikTok fans flooded For You Pages with videos of themselves "getting ready" to reenter "Euphoria" High. This, of course, included mood lighting, a Labrinth beat, and glitter shadow expertly placed underneath the eye. Although it was never the show's intention to have such a stronghold on Gen Z and millennial fans alike, the fact remains that the phrase "'Euphoria' makeup" is officially stamped on the culture — and that is exactly why the makeup department head, Doniella Davy, is launching her very own brand.

