Who to watch, what to know before Arkansas baseball opens 2022 season

No. 4 Arkansas baseball begins its 2022 campaign Friday at 3 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium against Illinois State. Arkansas is looking to run back last season's success, as the 2021 Razorbacks won 50 games.

Arkansas claimed the regular season SEC crown and the SEC tournament championship before falling in super regionals to NC State. This season, the league's coaches picked Arkansas to win the SEC West.

Here's what and who to know before Arkansas' opening day.

WATCH:Arkansas baseball's JB & Johnelle Hunt Family Development Center tour

Who's back

Arkansas returns second baseman Robert Moore and shortstop Jalen Battles, a pair coach Dave Van Horn said is "the best double-play combination we've had in 20 years."

Moore, named to the Golden Spikes Award watchlist, was the team's leader in home runs last season (16) and was named to the all-SEC first team and SEC all-defensive team. Battles had shoulder surgery in the offseason that limited him in fall ball, but Van Horn said he's been practicing regularly since December and has improved as a hitter.

Less is certain on the mound. Arkansas lost its star out of the bullpen in closer Kevin Kopps, and projected Friday starter Peyton Pallette suffered an injury that required Tommy John surgery in January.

Senior right-hander Connor Noland is a starter to watch, as Van Horn said he's vastly improved in the offseason. Sophomore righty Jaxon Wiggins is back, too, and Van Horn said he's developed a breaking ball and a slider to complement his 99 mph fastball. Zebulon Vermilion, Kole Ramage, Zack Morris and Heston Tole are also returners who could work into prominent bullpen roles.

Who's new

Arkansas has four new faces to watch in the field. Freshman Peyton Stovall, who was a projected first-round MLB Draft pick, will start at first base. He mostly played shortstop in high school, but with Battles and Moore holding down the middle of the field, he was forced to shift.

Michael Turner, a transfer from Kent State, will replace Casey Opitz behind the plate. Van Horn said Turner has had a lingering hamstring injury and that sophomore Dylan Leach will also see some time at catcher.

"Michael is the full package because he can really hit, he can really throw and he can really catch," Van Horn said. "I’m surprised that he’s not playing professional baseball right now."

Two more transfers, sophomore Jace Bohrofen out of Oklahoma and graduate Chris Lanzilli from Wake Forest, will start. Bohrofen will start in left field. Lanzilli is listed as an infielder or outfielder, but played in the outfield for most of his time at Wake Forest.

Van Horn said the outfield is uncertain with about six players who could compete for starting roles there, but mentioned all three transfers as power hitters that belong in the heart of the lineup. Lanzilli could find a home at designated hitter.

Freshman Hagen Smith is a new arm to know. Van Horn mentioned him when asked about the starting rotation, and as Perfect Game's No. 71 prospect in the class of 2021, Smith comes with a lot of hype.

"He’s one of the youngest guys on the team,” Van Horn said. “I think he turned 18 in August. … And then he came out and pitched like he was 22. It was really impressive.”

Who changed

A few familiar faces will be in new spots on the diamond. Sophomore Cayden Wallace, who was named to the Golden Spikes Award watchlist alongside Moore, will move from right field to third base. He was recruited as a third baseman but played mostly in right last season and over the summer in the Cape Cod League. Van Horn moved him to the infield in practice and said he was the team's best third baseman.

Wallace tied Brady Slavens for second-most home runs on the team (14) last season, and Slavens is another who could be switching spots. He started at first base much of last season, but Van Horn said he's been playing in right in practice. Van Horn said he could see some time at first this season, though, and with uncertainty in the outfield, Slavens could move around a bit before finding a suitable spot.

Braydon Webb is another outfielder making a switch. He's moved from left to center and will likely stay in the middle, and Van Horn noted him as one of the team's best athletes. He struggled at the plate last season, starting with one hit in 24 at-bats and finishing with a .174 average. Van Horn said he wants to start Webb lower in the order and let him work his way up.

What to watch

Arkansas has a loaded schedule thanks to the SEC's strength. Six of the Razorbacks' opponents are ranked in the preseason top 25. April and May are full of crucial series, starting with a home series against defending national champion No. 3 Mississippi State (Apr. 1-3).

Rival No. 7 LSU comes to town not long after (Apr. 14-16), as does No. 6 Ole Miss (Apr. 29-May 1). No. 2 Vanderbilt comes to town for Arkansas' final home series (May 13-15).

In terms of non-conference, Arkansas' first big test of the season will be against No. 5 Stanford at the Karbach Round Rock Classic on Feb. 26. Another non-conference matchup to watch is Missouri State, which has become a bit of a rival for Arkansas thanks to multiple postseason matchups in recent years. The Bears come to Fayetteville on May 3.

