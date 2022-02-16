ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson Fire Department knocks down brush fires during high wildfire risk

By Mina Corpuz, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmyOY_0eGEccTX00

A fire along Interstate 20 that burned several acres of grass Tuesday evening is one of several brush-related fires reported in Jackson in recent days as dry weather conditions that can lead to wildfires persist.

"Dryness, high winds, low humidity ... all of those factors weigh in," said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon. "It's prime time for fires of this type."

The fire department responded Tuesday around 5 p.m. to a shrub and tree fire along Interstate 20 and at the Robinson Road exit. Armon said firefighters were able to knock down the fire while on the scene.

The fire happened in an area Armon estimated is between 4 and 5 acres. He said a significant amount of brush was burned there.

Armon said that two nearby businesses, a storage facility and an animal hospital, were not damaged in the fire.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

Significant fire risk across Mississippi

On Monday, the National Weather Service in Jackson issued a red flag warning about the potential for wildfires. The entire state was at significant risk through Tuesday.

Mississippi weather:South at risk of strong storms, tornadoes

Armon said a few shrub and grass fires have been reported in Jackson within the past few days.

The National Weather Service said outdoor open burning is discouraged, and people should follow local burn bans, such as the one Jackson has in place.

Armon said residents need a burn permit from the fire department to do any burning, but those permits may be not be issued now due to ongoing fire conditions.

Fire safety: 'Be aware of your surroundings'

Armon said one of the best fire safety measures people can take is to be aware of their surroundings.

If you are done with a cigarette, make sure it is fully extinguished, he said. If someone is using anything heat-related, be mindful of the risk that could have.

"That would help out a lot," Armon said.

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
NBC News

Defiant Putin goes to war in Ukraine with a warning for U.S., NATO

When war came to Europe on Thursday, it was delivered with terrifying force and a blunt warning. After months of military buildup, thinly veiled threats and frenzied speculation, the scale of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans was finally made clear. In a pre-dawn address on Russian television, Putin announced...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Wildfire#Fire Safety#Jackson Fire Department
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy