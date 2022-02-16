First graders come to teacher’s rescue

Submitted by Tim Hart, Director of Curriculum, Instruction, & Assessment at Felicity-Franklin Schools. First grade students at Felicity-Franklin Elementary School had a unique opportunity to capture important memories and special moments from this school year. This is the class of 2033. So, on 2/2/22, these students created individual time capsules highlighting things like current events and the current prices of various items. To personalize their time capsules, they included items such as a list of their favorite things, a string representing how tall they are as first graders, and pictures of themselves. They are most excited about having the opportunity to open them on 3/3/33, shortly before they graduate high school. Under the direction of Nancy Barger, Gina Peck, and Katie Strunk, these first graders are making memories. These projects will be safely stored until the special moment arrives.

FELICITY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO