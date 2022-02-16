ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Remembrances and reckonings

By Brent Tomberlin
News-Topic
 3 days ago

U.S. Representative John Lewis planted a tree on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol a few years ago to honor Emmett Till, who was murdered in Mississippi in 1955. Lewis said the moment infused him with a desire to work for Civil Rights. His name is on a current bill before...

Economic Hardship Reporting Project

American Reckoning

Directed by Brad Lichtenstein and Yoruba Richen, “American Reckoning” reveals the truth that today’s anti-Black violence is nothing new. Digging into the case of Wharlest Jackson, Sr., an NAACP leader and one of hundreds of unsolved civil rights era murders, the film discovers how not only how the FBI and U.S. government failed Black families then, but also now by not solving any cases despite the 2007 Emmett Till Act’s allocation of money to do so. Filming in Natchez, Mississippi, where the murder took place, “American Reckoning” discovers a story of Black resistance that was never widely known, and also speaks to the resistance that’s always been part of the struggle against white supremacy in America.
Times Union

Voting rights debate a racial reckoning

“Was it not by our fault? And the fault of our fathers?” Peter Augustus Jay asked his fellow delegates to the 1821 New York State Constitutional Convention meeting in Albany. Jay accepted responsibility for the inequalities that afflicted Black New Yorkers. That he also blamed “our fathers” carried special weight. It still does today as Congress debates voting rights in the context of a racial reckoning that brings increased scrutiny to the legacy of the Founding Fathers.
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: I thank God upon every remembrance

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Michael J. Brooks One of the great pleasures of grandparenthood is athletics. With three grandsons, we’ve been to innumerable soccer, basketball, and baseball games and track events. Last summer, I sat with my daughter watching a baseball game and saw a gentleman who looked familiar. I asked my […]
Washington Examiner

Affirmative action faces an overdue Supreme Court reckoning

The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear two cases that challenge the affirmative action policies of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. In these consolidated cases, a group representing students and parents is asking the Supreme Court to find that race-based affirmative action programs violate Constitutional and statutory prohibitions on race-based discrimination. While the broad outlines of the programs at issue should be familiar to anyone who has ever sought a highly competitive job or spot in a selective school, some of the facts of these cases defy belief. For example, the evidence at trial against Harvard showed that the school knowingly discriminated against Asian applicants by continually giving those students poor marks on the "personal rating" portion of the evaluation, describing them as industrious and intelligent but unexceptional and indistinguishable .
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chinese Americans march in remembrance of immigrants’ expulsion

SEATTLE — Chinese Americans from more than 50 organizations marched down Seattle streets Saturday in remembrance of a grim time in the city. Today was the 136th anniversary of a riot, in which a mob of people rounded up nearly every Chinese person in Seattle and took them to the waterfront for deportation.

