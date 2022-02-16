ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

You’re about to get a raise, and you’ll probably be really disappointed

By Megan Leonhardt
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPmL0_0eGEbQru00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

It’s that time of year: performance and compensation reviews. The good news: More companies are planning to give pay raises that are bigger than 3% this year. The bad: The average raise is not really that high, all things considered.

Forty-four percent of companies plan to raise worker pay by more than 3%, according to Payscale’s 2022 Compensation Best Practices Report (CBPR). That’s the highest rate of companies giving more than 3% pay raises in six years. But it still leaves many workers with fairly paltry increases when the dramatic rise in prices over much of the past year is factored in.

In fact, about 85% of companies tell Payscale they are worried about inflation, but most aren’t giving pay increases to match it. Last month the annual inflation rate hit 7.5%, according to the latest consumer price index.

The increasing number of employers dipping deeper into their coffers comes at a time when many are facing worker shortages and high turnover. Last year, nearly half of companies reported the volume of employees quitting was higher than in previous years, according to Payscale, a compensation software and data company. Roughly three out of four companies say they’ve had trouble recruiting to fill those job openings.

“The lasting impact of the pandemic on the labor market has shown us that when it comes to pay, employers are scrambling to figure out what to offer new hires and how to structure salary increases to retain their current workforce,” Shelly Holt, chief people officer at Payscale, said in a statement.

Yet Holt says companies should look at their compensation strategies holistically. It doesn’t just mean pay increases. Nearly two-thirds of employers surveyed by Payscale provided individual bonuses, and 59% awarded company performance bonuses in 2021.

Nearly half of companies provided hiring bonuses and spot bonuses last year, according to Payscale. And on the recruitment side of things, 55% had some type of employee referral bonus program in place.

Companies also adjusted their 2022 benefits, with about a quarter more employers offering remote work options. A total of 65% of companies surveyed offer this option for workers now. Nearly one in 10 companies even offers a four-day workweek.

​​“What matters most to employees overwhelmingly includes things that enhance their lives, from better benefits that account for both physical and mental health to workplace flexibility and remote work,” she says.

Comments / 55

Diane Adams
3d ago

Biden has always been a cheep scape, he goes and spends money on this so called build back better scheme and he keeps the rest for what other evil he wants to do with it, Biden is as evil as they come.

Reply(7)
19
Jim Foster
3d ago

funny how these big corporations make you think they're helping you. you only getting 3 cents on every dollar you make, so apparently that's 3% isn't a whole lot if you get down to it.

Reply(3)
10
Thumps58
3d ago

Won't even come close to cover the inflation ²cost that Biden created. Not to mention if you 10 or 15 on the dollar you will only half of that after taxes.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Fortune

‘We could lose everything’: Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaves protest sites as Trudeau’s Emergencies Act threatens bank accounts and insurance

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Vaccine-mandate protesters at two border crossings in Western Canada plan to leave after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked emergency powers that could freeze their bank accounts and suspend their insurance.
PROTESTS
Fortune

COVID ‘super immunity’ might be turning into a reality—here’s how it works

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The contagious Omicron COVID variant has run rampant through the U.S. this winter. And although the infection spike was sudden and intense, experts say the fact that so many vaccinated people have come down with COVID might help build what some scientists are calling “super immunity.”
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Compensation#Inflation#Labor Market#Payscale
BGR.com

You might get triple your usual tax refund if you read this now

The Biden White House marked Tuesday, February 8, as a “day of action” to remind Americans to sign up for two huge tax credits when preparing their federal tax return this year. One is the expanded child tax credit, with the second half of that coming via this year’s tax return. The other? The Earned Income Tax Credit, which the Biden administration nearly tripled for workers without dependent children.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
AOL Corp

Tax refund timeline: Here's when to expect yours

Tax refunds are often one of the biggest windfalls of the year for many Americans, so knowing when it will arrive is key. A chart from CPA Practice Advisor can help you plan. “We’ve developed the tax refund chart over the past 20 years in order to help taxpayers get a basic idea on when they may receive their refunds,” said Isaac M. O’Bannon, managing editor of CPA Practice Advisor, a tech resource for accountants. “The chart is based on historical trends and IRS policies, but taxpayers should know that some issues can affect their individual refunds, including specific credits and deductions they are claiming.”
INCOME TAX
Washington Times

“Best job in America” pays $145,000, with healthy work-life balance

A job that pays six figures a year and allows employees to work from home certainly sounds inviting. Corporate review website Glassdoor released its rankings of the 50 best jobs in America for 2022 Wednesday. Tech workers took the top spot, with “enterprise architects” having a median base salary of $144,997, over 14,000 job openings, and a satisfaction rating of four out of five.
JOBS
Outsider.com

Social Security: How to Apply for Boosted Income

The Social Security payment schedule reveals when beneficiaries receive their checks, as well as the process for applying for income. SSI payments are typically made to people age 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications. The program also applies to people with disabilities, including blindness, whose income falls below certain thresholds. Children with disabilities can also receive payments.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AL.com

Are you eligible for $1,400 stimulus payment in 2022?

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday it has delivered all the payments from the third round of stimulus checks. There are still some people, however, who will be able to claim the money – including some that will receive the full $1,400 - in 2022. Parents of a child...
INCOME TAX
Fortune

Fortune

89K+
Followers
4K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy