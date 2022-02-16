ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Backstage Pass: ‘Bright Star’ now playing at TheatreZone in Naples

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – “Bright Star,” the bluegrass musical production written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is now showing at TheatreZone in Naples through Feb. 20.

“Bright Star” is based on a true story from the early 1900s called the Iron Mountain Baby. It is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, with a bluegrass score.

The show’s two lead actors, Kimberly Doreen Burns and Robert Koutras, will relate the story of the love affair between their characters at 16 and 20 years old, respectively. After the tragic breakup of the characters, they go their separate ways for 23 years.

“Bright Star” is about what happens when they meet again, when Burns’ character, Alice, is a successful editor. In real life, Burns and Koutras were college friends at Ithaca College and have not acted together in 18 years.

