Henry Ruggs Crash Victim Tina Tintor Honored With Mural Near Wreck Site

Rapper DaBaby is being sued by Brandon Bills, the brother of his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh, after their altercation at a Los Angeles bowling alley last week.Footage leaked to social media appeared to show the pair brawling at Corbin Bowl in LA on 10 February. DaBaby, who has a child with DaniLeigh, has since been banned from the bowling alley.The lawsuit filed by Bills accuses DaBaby – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – of causing “permanent” injuries and leaving him “physically and psychologically damaged”, US outlets report. The 29-year-old alleges that DaBaby threatened him then physically assaulted him. Bills also...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO